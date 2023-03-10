Unable to download demo

New comment
 
Hi, New to this forum and this topic has probably been covered before. I'm considering an EA. Have created an account and have selected download demo. I already have an MT4 platform on a MacBook Pro, selected the option that I have an MT4 platform and nothing happens. Not sure what I'm doing wrong. Assistance appreciated. Thanks in advance.
 

A lot of your questions are answered here: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help

But MT4 has it's own thread at the bottom!

Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
[Deleted]  
Combat-Wombat52: Hi, New to this forum and this topic has probably been covered before. I'm considering an EA. Have created an account and have selected download demo. I already have an MT4 platform on a MacBook Pro, selected the option that I have an MT4 platform and nothing happens. Not sure what I'm doing wrong. Assistance appreciated. Thanks in advance.

Download the Market product demo from within MetaTrader's own interface instead of from the website.

On MT4, Click on the Market tab of the Terminal toolbox window.


Also, please note that some Apple Mac users don't have this tab active depending on how their system is setup.

So, if that is your case, do a search on the forum for some details about it and possible solutions.

By the way, in future please place MT4 related posts in the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 section (at the very end of the main Forum page).

 
Carl Schreiber #:

A lot of your questions are answered here: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help

But MT4 has it's own thread at the bottom!


Thank you
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Download the Market product demo from within MetaTrader's own interface instead of from the website.

On MT4, Click on the Market tab of the Terminal toolbox window.


Also, please note that some Apple Mac users don't have this tab active depending on how their system is setup.

So, if that is your case, do a search on the forum for some details about it and possible solutions.

By the way, in future please place MT4 related posts in the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 section (at the very end of the main Forum page).


Thank you
[Deleted]  
Combat-Wombat52 #: Thank you

You are welcome!

New comment