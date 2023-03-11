automatic vaildation dosen't work because invalid stops
Kim Yonghwa:
it work at strategy tester but error in automatic vaildation
Hello Kim , you need to also be checking the minimum stop level distance your broker allows per trade , that is the issue i think
int min_distance_allowed_in_points=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
The distance is from the live price not the open of a trade
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_info_integer
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
- www.mql5.com
Symbol Properties - Environment State - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Kim Yonghwa:it work at strategy tester but error in automatic vaildation
Did you read the Market rules?
Product Testing#
- Products offered through the Market service are subject to automatic pre-testing. The necessary requirements are described in the articles "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market" and "Tips for an effective product presentation on the Market".
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
Fernando Carreiro #:
Did you read the Market rules?
Product Testing#
- Products offered through the Market service are subject to automatic pre-testing. The necessary requirements are described in the articles "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market" and "Tips for an effective product presentation on the Market".
thanks to you
i find solution at document
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it work at strategy tester but error in automatic vaildation