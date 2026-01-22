Please Help: MT5 Strategy Tester errors: "No History Data" after bars imported and Flat line on Graph results
There is insufficient information to be able to answer this part.
What were the inputs for this test?
What was written to the journal for this test?
I am still having the same problem: An error in the Journal that says "History Data begins from.." when I try to backtest an EA in the Strategy Tester. I am using Dukascopy Data for a 5 year range, starting March 8, 2018. I have set the dates in the "Custom Period" to the exact dates of the data, as well as plus or minus a few days either side on other attempts. I have also tried "Entire History".
I have uploaded the data again. There are no pink lines, and the close prices seem to be accurate. When I click the "Request" button after uploading, all dates seem to appear.
Thank you.
I am still having the same problem: An error in the Journal that says "History Data begins from.." when I try to backtest an EA in the Strategy Tester. I am using Dukascopy Data for a 5 year range, starting March 8, 2018. I have set the dates in the "Custom Period" to the exact dates of the data, as well as plus or minus a few days either side on other attempts. I have also tried "Entire History".
I have uploaded the data again. There are no pink lines, and the close prices seem to be accurate. When I click the "Request" button after uploading, all dates seem to appear.
Thank you.
I just tried a backtest with a newly created symbol and freshly imported data, I don't have any issue. Build 3624, Windows 10.
Probably something specific on your side. You are running under Wine right ?
Hi, I have no doubt the issue is on my side, but I believe it has to do with MT5. Can you please try loading the data from Dukascopy (1M and last 5 years) and running in "Every Ticks based on Real Ticks"?
And yes, I am running under Wine.
And yes, I am running under Wine.
I have used Dukascopy data generated by TickStory with both MT4 and MT5 before and never had any issues. However, I am using Windows 10 Pro, not WINE.
I currently no longer use it because the broker supplied data is sufficient for my needs and is a better match to the trading conditions that will be in play when trading live with that broker.
I have tried the Dukascopy data on both Windows and Wine. I have separate computers. Neither will run in "Every Tick based on Real Ticks".
There are huge differences between Broker supplied data, Dukascopy data, and running in "Every Tick" mode vs. "Every Tick based on Real Ticks". See photos attached.
I know the EA is profitable, since I have run it live. But Broker supplied data and "Every Tick" mode seem to suggest it is very unprofitable. Comparing Years 2020-2022 in the photos attached, which are from the three data modes I just described.
Is it possible someone could try loading the Dukascopy data now, and see if it runs in "Every Tick based on Real Ticks"?
Thank you in advance.
Can someone please help? The problem is still there, even after uninstalling, running on different computers, etc.
Is there a different data set that is recommended for 5 years+ backtesting, specifically in "Every Tick based on Real Ticks" mode?
Thank you!
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Hello,
I am having multiple issues with backtesting EAs (M1 timeframe) in the Strategy Tester.
I believe I have followed all steps correctly to import bars (hist data) from Dukascopy (by creating a custom symbol, etc.), but when I try to run a test for any EA (including MT5 EAs), one of two error messages appear in the journal:
1. EURUSD1: no history data from 2020.09.01 00:00 to 2022.09.01 00:00
Online recommendations seem to suggest checking that the data was successfully imported is the first step, by clicking on the "Request" button for the date range of the data. I have tried this and my data does not appear. I have tried 20 times to import, with three separate CSV files, from three different brokers/data providers, and nothing works.
Yesterday I successfully imported data from a two year period, but could not use the data for testing due to the following error message:
2. EURUSD,M1: history begins from 2020.09.01 00:00
I have tried using the data with every time frame: Last month, Last year, Entire History, and Custom Period: Nothing works. I am positive I have set the custom period to be within the date range of the data, and have tried a few days either side (on either end) just to be safe.
I am positive the data is functional and not corrupted in any way, since I used it successfully for backtesting three days ago (I accidentally deleted the custom symbol for the data yesterday and since then cannot get anything to work). I always preselect the M1 timeframe in the settings section of the Strategy Tester before importing data.
I have uninstalled and reinstalled MT5 multiple times. I always shut down and restart MT5 after importing new data. I have created and used several demo accounts from different brokers.
Finally, when I try to use MT5's own data on MT5's own EA (Moving Average EA), the resulting graph is a flat line, no matter what date range I select, and the "Backtest" section of the Strategy Tester shows "0" for all sections.
Thank you in advance for your help.