remove corrupted profil

New comment
 



One profile seems to have been totally corrupted...

How can I remove this?


Thank You

 

There is short thread with same issue and with the decision explained:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/434307

example about what to do -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Suspicious account

Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.12 13:44

You seem to have corrupted file data. Do you not keep regular backups which you can restore?

If not, you may need to delete the relevant file "<data folder>\Config\accounts.dat" and recreate it, or maybe even do a new clean install.


is my MT5 hacked?
is my MT5 hacked?
  • 2022.10.10
  • www.mql5.com
i am logged in but it still asks and show some chinese server name, Am i hacked...
New comment