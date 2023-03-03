remove corrupted profil
There is short thread with same issue and with the decision explained:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/434307
example about what to do -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.12 13:44
You seem to have corrupted file data. Do you not keep regular backups which you can restore?
If not, you may need to delete the relevant file "<data folder>\Config\accounts.dat" and recreate it, or maybe even do a new clean install.
is my MT5 hacked?
- 2022.10.10
- www.mql5.com
i am logged in but it still asks and show some chinese server name, Am i hacked...
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One profile seems to have been totally corrupted...
How can I remove this?
Thank You