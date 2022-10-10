is my MT5 hacked?

New comment
[Deleted]  

i am logged in but it still asks and show some chinese server name, Am i hacked?


[Deleted]  

When will users learn to do a search before posting?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Did I Get Hacked?

Ryan McKenrick, 2022.09.27 22:13

So I had a random account I do not recognize that has a server name in a different language I think it was Chinese. Now when I log into my broker I can't look at charts or change the timeframes

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Suspicious account

Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck, 2022.06.12 11:41

Hi,

after two weeks in holidays I restarted the MetaTrader trading software. But strange things happened:

  • all connections to the broker servers are lost
  • Instead I see a very suspect account which I cannot delete:



Any ideas what happened here?


Matthias


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Suspicious account

Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.12 13:44

You seem to have corrupted file data. Do you not keep regular backups which you can restore?

If not, you may need to delete the relevant file "<data folder>\Config\accounts.dat" and recreate it, or maybe even do a new clean install.

New comment