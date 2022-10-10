is my MT5 hacked?
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Ryan McKenrick, 2022.09.27 22:13So I had a random account I do not recognize that has a server name in a different language I think it was Chinese. Now when I log into my broker I can't look at charts or change the timeframes
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck, 2022.06.12 11:41
Hi,
after two weeks in holidays I restarted the MetaTrader trading software. But strange things happened:
- all connections to the broker servers are lost
- Instead I see a very suspect account which I cannot delete:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.12 13:44
You seem to have corrupted file data. Do you not keep regular backups which you can restore?
If not, you may need to delete the relevant file "<data folder>\Config\accounts.dat" and recreate it, or maybe even do a new clean install.
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i am logged in but it still asks and show some chinese server name, Am i hacked?