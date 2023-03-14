MQL5 Virtual Hosting greyed out. Subscription impossible.

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Hi,


I have an issue with subscribing to a MQL5 VPS service:

MQL5 VPS subscription not possible. (greyed out , see screenshot)

Logged in to terminal MT5 community;
MT5 build 5.00 3550
Internet Explorer up to date
Used in VPS services in the past without issues (Last subscription to old to renew).

Tried on different machines and terminals.

Issue started last year after I wanted to move a free subscription to a different Host server. I did not really need the service, so have not given it attention. 
But now, problem still persist and not able to use the service.


Please have a look into it. 

Many thanks, 

Julian.


 
Julian Jaeger:

Hi,

I have an issue with subscribing to a MQL5 VPS service:

MQL5 VPS subscription not possible. (greyed out , see screenshot)

Please restart your terminal and check again. Should be there now.

 
Alexey Petrov #:

Please restart your terminal and check again. Should be there now.

Works now. Thanks.

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