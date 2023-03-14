MQL5 Virtual Hosting greyed out. Subscription impossible.
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Hi,
I have an issue with subscribing to a MQL5 VPS service:
MQL5 VPS subscription not possible. (greyed out , see screenshot)
Tried on different machines and terminals.
Issue started last year after I wanted to move a free subscription to a different Host server. I did not really need the service, so have not given it attention.
But now, problem still persist and not able to use the service.
Please have a look into it.
Many thanks,
Julian.