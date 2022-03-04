MT5 Unable To Open Virtual Hosting

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Hello everyone, 


I am having a problem with VPS on MT5. I rented the MQL5 VPS and recently got expired. I tried to renew subscription, but now I cannot open the VPS tab on MT5; the icon is not clickable. 


-I made sure I was logged into the MQL5 Communities, but the icon is not clickable. 

VPS icon is not clickable

-When I was not logged into the MQL5 Communities, I can see the VPS icon on. 


-I also have another account from the same broker running on VPS on the same platform, and it is all working fine, with VPS tab showing, and the VPS icon clickable. 

-I tried to restart the program, restart PC, and even uninstall MT5, removing all personal data, but it is still the same. 

-I tried on a different PC, and the result is the same.


Thank you for your help!

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Cheng Chieh Weng:

Hello everyone, 


I am having a problem with VPS on MT5. I rented the MQL5 VPS and recently got expired. I tried to renew subscription, but now I cannot open the VPS tab on MT5; the icon is not clickable. 


-I made sure I was logged into the MQL5 Communities, but the icon is not clickable. 

-When I was not logged into the MQL5 Communities, I can see the VPS icon on. 


-I also have another account from the same broker running on VPS on the same platform, and it is all working fine, with VPS tab showing, and the VPS icon clickable. 

-I tried to restart the program, restart PC, and even uninstall MT5, removing all personal data, but it is still the same. 

-I tried on a different PC, and the result is the same.


Thank you for your help!

Make sure you are logged into your MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, with your hermanade login and NOT any other, email etc.

 
Thank you for your reply. That is exactly what I did, I made sure I login to MQL5 Communities with this account correctly. Once I logged in, the VPS icon disappears. 
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