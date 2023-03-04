why am I getting this error?

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why am I getting this error? Everything was fine until this



 
You should allow autotrading in EA's properties:
double click (by mouse) on EA on the chart - Common - Allow Live Trading
 
More in details:
Do you Autotrade? - post
How to Start with Metatrader 5 - Gold is Reaching at 1270, but How can we know: correction or bullish?
How to Start with Metatrader 5 - Gold is Reaching at 1270, but How can we know: correction or bullish?
  • 2016.08.12
  • www.mql5.com
Bullish (bull market) : bearish (bear market) : ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) : flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) : correction : correction in a bear market (bear market rally) : forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies. If red lines are below the blue lines and we see the bearish trend on red lines = correction (secondary correction within the primary bullish trend)
 
Sergey Golubev #:
More in details:
Do you Autotrade? - post

thank you but all of this was selected and ticked okay...just strange

 
tec.nacks #:

thank you but all of this was selected and ticked okay...just strange

Check the specification of XAUUSD symbol (right mouse click on XAUUSD in Market Watch - Specification) and check about this symbol for trading (is trading allowed, and when, and so on).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Check the specification of XAUUSD symbol (right mouse click on XAUUSD in Market Watch - Specification) and check about this symbol for trading (is trading allowed, and when, and so on).

checked this is what i have 



 
tec.nacks:

why am I getting this error? Everything was fine until this



I check the documentation and found that -

4109

Wrong chart property ID


and "Trade is not allowed in Expert properties" is something about this one:

or it is something which may be related to the code of this EA.

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings / Runtime Errors
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings / Runtime Errors
  • www.mql5.com
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Sergey Golubev #:
I check the documentation and found that -

4109

Wrong chart property ID


and "Trade is not allowed in Expert properties" is something about this one:

or it is something which may be related to the code of this EA.

This is the error related to mine. Chart property ID 

WHAT could be the cos of that? (Wasn’t like that early on as the EA has been working before this err)


 
Sergey Golubev #:
I check the documentation and found that -

4109

Wrong chart property ID


and "Trade is not allowed in Expert properties" is something about this one:

or it is something which may be related to the code of this EA.

But if you are using MT4 so this error code 4109 means the following (according to mql4 documentation here):

4109

ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED

Trade is not allowed. Enable checkbox "Allow live trading" in the Expert Advisor properties
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
 
Sergey Golubev #:

But if you are using MT4 so this error code 4109 means the following (according to mql4 documentation here):

4109

ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED

Trade is not allowed. Enable checkbox "Allow live trading" in the Expert Advisor properties

yes am using MT4 and have all of that checked...

Reviewing again, closed the terminal and reload EA to see if there be any improvement


Thank you will be in touch

 
I have more than one terminal on my VPS, is it okay to use the same magic number across is the terminals? Same EA across
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