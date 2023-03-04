why am I getting this error?
double click (by mouse) on EA on the chart - Common - Allow Live Trading
Do you Autotrade? - post #759
- 2016.08.12
- www.mql5.com
why am I getting this error? Everything was fine until this
|
4109
|
Wrong chart property ID
and "Trade is not allowed in Expert properties" is something about this one:
or it is something which may be related to the code of this EA.
- www.mql5.com
I check the documentation and found that -
|
4109
|
Wrong chart property ID
and "Trade is not allowed in Expert properties" is something about this one:
or it is something which may be related to the code of this EA.
I check the documentation and found that -
|
4109
|
Wrong chart property ID
and "Trade is not allowed in Expert properties" is something about this one:
or it is something which may be related to the code of this EA.
But if you are using MT4 so this error code 4109 means the following (according to mql4 documentation here):
|
4109
|
ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED
|
Trade is not allowed. Enable checkbox "Allow live trading" in the Expert Advisor properties
- docs.mql4.com
But if you are using MT4 so this error code 4109 means the following (according to mql4 documentation here):
|
4109
|
ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED
|
Trade is not allowed. Enable checkbox "Allow live trading" in the Expert Advisor properties
yes am using MT4 and have all of that checked...
Reviewing again, closed the terminal and reload EA to see if there be any improvement
Thank you will be in touch
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why am I getting this error? Everything was fine until this