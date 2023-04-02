PC slowing Down - page 2
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Yes, thanks for the correction!
Aaah i get it now im running different accounts with different strategies so in total now 32 different brokers account thus 32 MT4 installed. On each MT4 im running about 6 or 8 pairs only + about 2 extra to send signals from my demo to live account and i also collect data from all pairs in specific lotsize so i have about max 10 per MT4 open. Now i dont even have them running on the background i found that minimezing the charts helps optimizing too.
Yeah that Lasso tool is very important for my system i have assigned all the MT4 to the P cores ONLY and changed the priority class to High. Further the operation systems i have set to Real Time performance very happy at the moment. Im going to run a couple more MT4 soon see if we can MAX out the CPU still got enough RAM to work with so dont think that will a problem soon. Maybe i got to play around with the CPU set a bit but so far im very happy with this tool. Thanks you guys for responding appreciate it.
The technical limit is 32, but in practice it is usually quite less due to many factors.
If you are able to get 28 running then you are already above what is mostly possible.
So, it is time to consider using more than one computer or VPS.
I have installed 42 MT4 and try to run them on startup only 32 opened so it seems like your analysis is correct somehow it does not open more than 32 but i wonder why there is a limit my processor shoud be able to handle it for sure its not the RAM so what makes my pc not allow to open more than 32 ?
What technical limit is there i dont get it ?
Technical limit = MetaTrader application does not allow more than 32.
Ok. Thanks ill try running them on a virtualbox then