PC slowing Down
I have been trying to optimize the slowing down of my EA and MT4 as much as i possible can and have found another way to do it but im not sure if i should or if its smart. Im running 28 MT4 and would need a few more.
I just been reading about affinity and i was wondering if someone could maybe give me some advice on how to properly use them in the right order.
Im running windows 11, 12th Gen i9-12900K processor
RAM 64 GB
Thanks
I have fround a free app that can help me optimize my system a bit its called process lasso
You are trading 2800 different symbols?
The technical limit is 32, but in practice it is usually quite less due to many factors.
If you are able to get 28 running then you are already above what is mostly possible.
So, it is time to consider using more than one computer or VPS.
The technical limit is 32, but in practice it is usually quite less due to many factors.
If you are able to get 28 running then you are already above what is mostly possible.
So, it is time to consider using more than one computer or VPS.
So im currently running 32 without my systems lagging thanks to this free app downloaded bought a licence too because i appreciate their work.
My System is now much smoother no laging anymore will add some more sooner or later to see what is possible.
Sins i have installed Process lasso my cores work much more efficient and not hogging my operation systems.
Ill post some more info on my findings for now i have no issues I have set my MT4 programs to above normal priority CPU so that it using the cores more efficient for load
The opperation systems have been automatically set to high once you run lasso this makes sure that my system always gets enough CPU power when it needs.
Overal CPU still hovering around the same % range but instead of running almost all computations on the efficiency E cores while on the background now it gets help from the P cores too this is much better for overal performance and so far no hogging lol
So really advice trying out the Process lasso app if you have the same issues. Apperently windows affinity is not really optimized for performance as it should be now it is great stuff!!
- Bogdan Danci #: On average 8 symbols per MT4 otherwise i can hit my brokers max amount of trades.
If you can't open dozens of trades on one account, there is a problem with your trading or code. I currently have twenty-three (23) trades open (one per symbol) on forty-four charts (44).
- Bogdan Danci #: Not sure how that can help me with my question doh.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
The XY Problem
Be precise and informative about your problem
Your question may be irrelevant. Doh.
The reason why William asked about 2800 symbols, is because each MetaTrader terminal can open up to 100 charts maximum.
So, 28 terminals with 100 charts equals a maximum of 280 distinct symbols being traded, assuming each EA on the charts is a single symbol EA.
This is the only reason that explains your need for running 28 terminals all for the same account. Other than that, there is no other reason that would explain your need for so many terminals all on the same account.
The other explanation, would be if you have multiple accounts and/or brokers.
The reason why William asked about 280 symbols, is because each MetaTrader terminal can open up to 100 charts maximum.
So, 28 terminals with 100 charts equals a maximum of 280 distinct symbols being traded, assuming each EA on the charts is a single symbol EA.
This is the only reason that explains your need for running 28 terminals all for the same account. Other than that, there is no other reason that would explain your need for so many terminals all on the same account.
The other explanation, would be if you have multiple accounts and/or brokers.
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I have been trying to optimize the slowing down of my EA and MT4 as much as i possible can and have found another way to do it but im not sure if i should or if its smart. Im running 28 MT4 and would need a few more.
I just been reading about affinity and i was wondering if someone could maybe give me some advice on how to properly use them in the right order.
Im running windows 11, 12th Gen i9-12900K processor
RAM 64 GB
Thanks