Gaining access to purchase
If this is about a MT5 product, check your Market purchases in the Navigator window.
lee26:
Received confirmation of order purchase with the instructions below to gain access to the product.
- Open your MetaTrader platform
- Specify your MQL5.community login and password in Tools - Options - Community
- Open the Market section and go to the Purchased tab
- Click Install to the right of the purchased product
On the third part - when going to the Market section - myself cannot find the Purchased tab anywhere
Can anyone please assist...
ok thank you
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Received confirmation of order purchase with the instructions below to gain access to the product.
On the third part - when going to the Market section - myself cannot find the Purchased tab anywhere
Can anyone please assist...