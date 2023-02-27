Gaining access to purchase

New comment
 

Received confirmation of order purchase with the instructions below to gain access to the product.

  • Open your MetaTrader platform
  • Specify your MQL5.community login and password in Tools - Options - Community
  • Open the Market section and go to the Purchased tab
  • Click Install to the right of the purchased product

On the third part - when going to the Market section - myself cannot find the Purchased tab anywhere

Can anyone please assist...

 

If this is about a MT5 product, check your Market purchases in the Navigator window.



 
lee26:

Received confirmation of order purchase with the instructions below to gain access to the product.

  • Open your MetaTrader platform
  • Specify your MQL5.community login and password in Tools - Options - Community
  • Open the Market section and go to the Purchased tab
  • Click Install to the right of the purchased product

On the third part - when going to the Market section - myself cannot find the Purchased tab anywhere

Can anyone please assist...


ok thank you

New comment