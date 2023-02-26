If a seller dies...
The money stays in the account i guess . I mean there is no way or reason to offer such an option .
Another question is what happens to the sales $ when an account is banned ?
And how will MetaQuotes know if someone has deceased?
The most probable result will be that no more activity takes place on that account, but selling will continue and the money is just accumulating on that account.
For that, some family member will have to connect to the account and manage it. MetaQuotes will not know or follow any procedure unless contacted.
I guess if someone ... expects it then they'll notify their family of course but just to withdraw.
In fact i am thinking it like copyright being inherited to their children or spouse.
That is a good point maybe with nfts , but mq hates crypto so...(and the world is not there yet also , to be fair) so lawyers probably
You are discussing a situation where there are sales, but the seller has died. I think the question "what to do when the seller is alive and there are no sales" will be more relevant.
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