If a seller dies... - page 2
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Why would that be even remotely relevant?
I think he is trying to give a positive tone to the thread , like a saxophone in a bar late at night
Why would that be even remotely relevant?
This is a joke saying. Don't take it seriously :)
I think he is trying to give a positive tone to the thread , like a saxophone in a bar late at night
This is a joke saying. Don't take it seriously :)Yes, that is right! Thank you :)
:)
Personally, I don't think joking about death is appropriate, especially given the current war situation in your own home country and the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
I joked about sales. But, as I see, already 2 people misunderstood me.
I think in this case it makes sense to delete my post and all related posts. Can i ask the moderators to help with this?
You are discussing a situation where there are sales, but the seller has died. I think the question "what to do when the seller is alive and there are no sales" will be more relevant.
I joked about sales. But, as I see, already 2 people misunderstood me.
I think in this case it makes sense to delete my post and all related posts. Can i ask the moderators to help with this?
Sure let's stop to laugh, it will save lives.
I can reassure you I am still laughing from your post, please continue the jokes
You are discussing a situation where there are sales, but the seller has died. I think the question "what to do when the seller is alive and there are no sales" will be more relevant.
the seller should self-criticize in this case
Hello. If a seller dies will the account be suspended? Or the selling continues? And what happens to money?
The admins are notified about the death of a former seller by way of a death certificate.
To answer the latter question: if there is an heir, MetaQuotes is legally obligated to release the funds to a trustee who in turn will transfer the funds to the remaining heir(s). But inheritance law is a complicated subject which should be discussed with a lawyer and not with forum members.