If a seller dies... - page 2

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Keith Watford #:

Why would that be even remotely relevant?

I think he is trying to give a positive tone to the thread , like a saxophone in a bar late at night 

 
Keith Watford #:

Why would that be even remotely relevant?

This is a joke saying. Don't take it seriously :)

Lorentzos Roussos #:

I think he is trying to give a positive tone to the thread , like a saxophone in a bar late at night 

Yes, that is right! Thank you :)
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Vladislav Boyko #: This is a joke saying. Don't take it seriously :)Yes, that is right! Thank you :)
Personally, I don't think joking about death is appropriate, especially given the current war situation in your own home country and the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

This is a joke saying. Don't take it seriously :)

Yes, that is right! Thank you :)

:) 

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Personally, I don't think joking about death is appropriate, especially given the current war situation in your own home country and the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

I joked about sales. But, as I see, already 2 people misunderstood me.

I think in this case it makes sense to delete my post and all related posts. Can i ask the moderators to help with this?

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Vladislav Boyko #:

You are discussing a situation where there are sales, but the seller has died. I think the question "what to do when the seller is alive and there are no sales" will be more relevant.

Have you heard of artists who became millionaire after they passed away?
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I joked about sales. But, as I see, already 2 people misunderstood me.

I think in this case it makes sense to delete my post and all related posts. Can i ask the moderators to help with this?

Sure let's stop to laugh, it will save lives.

I can reassure you I am still laughing from your post, please continue the jokes

 
Vladislav Boyko # :

You are discussing a situation where there are sales, but the seller has died. I think the question "what to do when the seller is alive and there are no sales" will be more relevant.

the seller should self-criticize in this case

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Please someone buy something from Vladislav. He is loosing his hopes.
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Yashar Seyyedin:
Hello. If a seller dies will the account be suspended? Or the selling continues? And what happens to money?

The admins are notified about the death of a former seller by way of a death certificate.

To answer the latter question: if there is an heir, MetaQuotes is legally obligated to release the funds to a trustee who in turn will transfer the funds to the remaining heir(s). But inheritance law is a complicated subject which should be discussed with a lawyer and not with forum members.

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