Coding Language - page 2

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Fernando Carreiro #:

Depends who you ask! I prefer C, then C++, than C#, in that order. And out of all the languages I have experimented with, Python is at the end of the list just before COBOL.

you must hate Javascript 

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Lorentzos Roussos #: you must hate Javascript 

No, I actually like JavaScript a lot! It's just that I like the "C" languages more.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Do you know of any other major trading platform that uses Python?

I don't. In fact, most use their own programming language, but some have adopted C# (at least three that I know of).



Lorentzos Roussos #:

Some may adopt python then . How hard is C# ? 

isn't think or swim python?

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rrb1002 #: isn't think or swim python?

Yes, but it is an unofficial 3rd party wrapper for Ameritrade API.

 
rrb1002 #:

isn't think or swim python?

Well you can learn mql5 too . Extinction is not the only possible outcome , acquisition would be on the table too i imagine .

But generally consider "what will be around in 5 years?"  (if the madmen don't destroy the world that is) .

Although with such an accelerated pace of change (on the tech landscape not on mq) its hard to guess .

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Well you can learn mql5 too . Extinction is not the only possible outcome , acquisition would be on the table too i imagine .

But generally consider "what will be around in 5 years?"  (if the madmen don't destroy the world that is) .

Although with such an accelerated pace of change (on the tech landscape not on mq) its hard to guess .

ok

i guess if you were me what would you do to get started ( of course, i will read articles, look at code etc...) but i need to get the coding platform setup first

i need to run scripts already written that work and see how to connect to my Oanda and do the Expert Advisor automated trading. 

after that i want to try modifying code and noting those results.

So how do i get everything setup to start coding (well, run scripts of code as if I had coded them first)?

thanks so much for your replies!


RR

 
rrb1002 #:

ok

i guess if you were me what would you do to get started ( of course, i will read articles, look at code etc...) but i need to get the coding platform setup first

i need to run scripts already written that work and see how to connect to my Oanda and do the Expert Advisor automated trading. 

after that i want to try modifying code and noting those results.

So how do i get everything setup to start coding (well, run scripts of code as if I had coded them first)?

thanks so much for your replies!


RR

It depends on your coding background really . You could learn pinescript too but mql5 will also help you understand other languages and object oriented programming . That is a plus. 

If this is a coding first i'd suggest this fellow user on mql : 


welcome to mql5.com


 

no. i used to code applications in Visual C/C++.  i have not coded in a few years, but, should be able to pick up on it easy enough.


what i need to know is how to set up the dev platform so i can "compile" scripts and execute them first.  how do i do that?  or where is the setup instructions?


is this a compiled or interperative language?

i understand about the 'extinction' possibility.  it is the problem i had with choosing to code with all along in the past.


so, besides reading and learning what libraries and their functions do, i need to get set up.

thanks again


RR

 
rrb1002 #:

no. i used to code applications in Visual C/C++.  i have not coded in a few years, but, should be able to pick up on it easy enough.


what i need to know is how to set up the dev platform so i can "compile" scripts and execute them first.  how do i do that?  or where is the setup instructions?


is this a compiled or interperative language?

i understand about the 'extinction' possibility.  it is the problem i had with choosing to code with all along in the past.


so, besides reading and learning what libraries and their functions do, i need to get set up.

thanks again


RR

Excellent . You can view the videos above they are annoyingly detailed.

I'll also attach a template indicator that explains some things for indicators .

And an indicator that has all the possible drawing styles for indicators .

[Deleted]  
rrb1002 #: what i need to know is how to set up the dev platform so i can "compile" scripts and execute them first.  how do i do that?  or where is the setup instructions? is this a compiled or interperative language?

i understand about the 'extinction' possibility.  it is the problem i had with choosing to code with all along in the past.

Just open up MetaEditor and read the documentation for it (F1). MQL is similar to C and C++ and is compiled.

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