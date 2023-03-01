Coding Language - page 2
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Depends who you ask! I prefer C, then C++, than C#, in that order. And out of all the languages I have experimented with, Python is at the end of the list just before COBOL.
you must hate Javascript
No, I actually like JavaScript a lot! It's just that I like the "C" languages more.
Do you know of any other major trading platform that uses Python?
I don't. In fact, most use their own programming language, but some have adopted C# (at least three that I know of).
Some may adopt python then . How hard is C# ?
isn't think or swim python?
Yes, but it is an unofficial 3rd party wrapper for Ameritrade API.
isn't think or swim python?
Well you can learn mql5 too . Extinction is not the only possible outcome , acquisition would be on the table too i imagine .
But generally consider "what will be around in 5 years?" (if the madmen don't destroy the world that is) .
Although with such an accelerated pace of change (on the tech landscape not on mq) its hard to guess .
Well you can learn mql5 too . Extinction is not the only possible outcome , acquisition would be on the table too i imagine .
But generally consider "what will be around in 5 years?" (if the madmen don't destroy the world that is) .
Although with such an accelerated pace of change (on the tech landscape not on mq) its hard to guess .
ok
i guess if you were me what would you do to get started ( of course, i will read articles, look at code etc...) but i need to get the coding platform setup first
i need to run scripts already written that work and see how to connect to my Oanda and do the Expert Advisor automated trading.
after that i want to try modifying code and noting those results.
So how do i get everything setup to start coding (well, run scripts of code as if I had coded them first)?
thanks so much for your replies!
RR
ok
i guess if you were me what would you do to get started ( of course, i will read articles, look at code etc...) but i need to get the coding platform setup first
i need to run scripts already written that work and see how to connect to my Oanda and do the Expert Advisor automated trading.
after that i want to try modifying code and noting those results.
So how do i get everything setup to start coding (well, run scripts of code as if I had coded them first)?
thanks so much for your replies!
RR
It depends on your coding background really . You could learn pinescript too but mql5 will also help you understand other languages and object oriented programming . That is a plus.
If this is a coding first i'd suggest this fellow user on mql :
welcome to mql5.com
no. i used to code applications in Visual C/C++. i have not coded in a few years, but, should be able to pick up on it easy enough.
what i need to know is how to set up the dev platform so i can "compile" scripts and execute them first. how do i do that? or where is the setup instructions?
is this a compiled or interperative language?
i understand about the 'extinction' possibility. it is the problem i had with choosing to code with all along in the past.
so, besides reading and learning what libraries and their functions do, i need to get set up.
thanks again
RR
no. i used to code applications in Visual C/C++. i have not coded in a few years, but, should be able to pick up on it easy enough.
what i need to know is how to set up the dev platform so i can "compile" scripts and execute them first. how do i do that? or where is the setup instructions?
is this a compiled or interperative language?
i understand about the 'extinction' possibility. it is the problem i had with choosing to code with all along in the past.
so, besides reading and learning what libraries and their functions do, i need to get set up.
thanks again
RR
Excellent . You can view the videos above they are annoyingly detailed.
I'll also attach a template indicator that explains some things for indicators .
And an indicator that has all the possible drawing styles for indicators .
i understand about the 'extinction' possibility. it is the problem i had with choosing to code with all along in the past.
Just open up MetaEditor and read the documentation for it (F1). MQL is similar to C and C++ and is compiled.