MetaEditor Code Styler satisfaction survey. - page 2
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Personally for me would be much more useful and important:
Now OnTradeTransaction() is started between one and four times (!?) during the execution of one trade order
and the structures are in most cases empty or important information is sometimes in the one sometimes in the other,
moreover one cannot distinguish if e.g. ORDER_TYPE_BUY was set or is only there because the structure was set to zero altogether.
These things would be imho more important than to have a connection to Python ...
I don't see why it would be of " limited significance " ? People who are not coders or who don't know about the Styler are not to be taken into account obviously, only the real users of a feature.
If I posted this survey it's because the outcome is not quite predictable for me (how do you know it's predictable ?!?), so I am curious.
Well I guess that the majority of the experienced coder are not satisfied and this is the majority that will vote.
So who is betting on a satisfied majority in this vote?
Personally for me would be much more useful
Now OnTradeTransaction() is started between one and four times (!?) during the execution of one trade order
and the structures are in most cases empty or important information is sometimes in the one sometimes in the other,
moreover one cannot distinguish if e.g. ORDER_TYPE_BUY was set or is only there because the structure was set to zero altogether.
These things would be imho more important than to have a connection to Python ...
I agree with 1 not familiar with 2
Well I guess that the majority of the experienced coder are not satisfied and this is the majority that will vote.
So who is betting on a satisfied majority in this vote?
Personally for me would be much more useful and important:
Now OnTradeTransaction() is started between one and four times (!?) during the execution of one trade order
and the structures are in most cases empty or important information is sometimes in the one sometimes in the other,
moreover one cannot distinguish if e.g. ORDER_TYPE_BUY was set or is only there because the structure was set to zero altogether.
These things would be imho more important than to have a connection to Python ...
There are a lot of other things about MetaEditor to add or improve, it's an other topic.
May I suggest some improvements for Style?
1- Fixed TABS. It's more effective to align the code. Usually I need to press TAB twice (or more) and fine adjust the columns with DEL or space.
2- A custom color for braces ( { and } ). It can help me to locate the end of extense code lines.
3- As Carl said above, to be able to collapse lines.
.. and at last but not the least, would be GREAT if we could set a different font size for the WATCH window. I don't see a way to preserve my 4k-monitor settings but have the METAEDITOR using a different (and bigger) fonts in its windows except the CODE one.
Thanks!