Missing imported Ticks to MT5
They are not missing! It is telling you that you have a total of 16799514 ticks on file. It is just displaying less.
Fernando Carreiro #:
They are not missing! It is telling you that you have a total of 16799514 ticks on file. It is just displaying less.
Oh ok Fernando if that's what's going on, then no problem. I just find it kind of odd since is not displaying all the same numbers that were imported and it gave me the thought that the backtesting for my EA was not going to be the most accurate. Thanks for getting back to me.
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Hi everyone. I need some help or advice. I'm trying to import all Ticks to MT5 from a CSV file but it seems that MT5 is not taking them all. I have attached a picture of what's going on. The purpose of importing all Ticks instead of Bars of 1M, is because I want to run accurate test data for my EA. Therefore, any idea what's going on why MT5 is not importing all the Ticks??
Here are a couple of screenshots of my issue: