current profile when restart Meta trader
For a broker your profile is the server-url of your broker, account no. (login) and the password - this you should have saved as you can login with another broker and/or another account (Tools => Options => Server - or Ctrl+O):
There is no option to switch between different accounts you can only install the terminal several times so that each connects to its account.
For a broker your profile is the server-url of your broker, account no. (login) and the password - this you should have saved as you can login with another broker and/or another account (Tools => Options => Server - or Ctrl+O):
There is no option to switch between different accounts you can only install the terminal several times so that each connects to its account.
many thanks for your time Carl
I always keep the check mark at keep personal setting , but sometimes when I restart the metatrader it went to another profile not the latest one . please refer to the attachment , I mean the profile at down bar
thanks for concern Carl
I think you talk about something else , I talk about each terminal , with saved profile at down bar , when I restart I want it to stick to latest profile , check the enclosed attachment please
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello dears
When I restart met trader , I understand that it should reopen with the latest saved profile , but this is not happened usually , sometimes I save latest profile and I close and open , I find it went to Default profile or sometimes other profile than the recent (latest one )
what should I do to assure it will always open at the recent saved latest profile
many thanks for your time , I wish you would help with advise .