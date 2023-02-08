current profile when restart Meta trader

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Hello dears 

When I restart met trader , I understand that it should reopen with the latest saved profile , but this is not happened usually , sometimes I save latest profile and I close and open , I find it went to Default profile or sometimes other profile than the recent (latest one ) 

what should I do to assure it will always open at the recent saved latest profile 


many thanks for your time , I wish you would help with advise . 

Files:
profile.png  78 kb
 

For a broker your profile is the server-url of your broker, account no. (login) and the password - this you should have saved as you can login with another broker and/or another account (Tools => Options => Server - or Ctrl+O):


There is no option to switch between different accounts you can only install the terminal several times so that each connects to its account.

 
Carl Schreiber #:

For a broker your profile is the server-url of your broker, account no. (login) and the password - this you should have saved as you can login with another broker and/or another account (Tools => Options => Server - or Ctrl+O):


There is no option to switch between different accounts you can only install the terminal several times so that each connects to its account.

many thanks for your time Carl 

I always keep the check mark at keep personal setting , but sometimes when I restart the metatrader it went to another profile not the latest one . please refer to the attachment , I mean the profile at down bar 

 
Then install the terminal a second time on your pc one for each of your profiles.
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Then install the terminal a second time on your pc one for each of your profiles.

thanks for concern Carl 

I think you talk about something else , I talk about each terminal , with saved profile at down bar , when I restart I want it to stick to latest profile , check the enclosed attachment please 

Files:
profile.png  85 kb
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