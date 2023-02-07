Debugger Watch Variables return after deletion
Look at MetaEditor, point 4.
MetaTrader 5 build 3300: Fast compilation and improved code navigation in MetaEditor
- 2022.05.20
- MetaQuotes
- www.metatrader5.com
Added ability to resize the Rectangle graphical object by dragging any of its four corners. Faster GUI rendering. Improved support for IPv6 addresses. Fixed height calculation for the lower date field and width calculation for the right-hand side price field on the first platform launch. Added function for working with matrices and vectors — ...
.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello community,
since a couple of months, i have problems to delete variables that are "watched" by the debugger.
When i delete them, they disappear but on next debugger run they appear again.
MetaTrader 5 Build 3550.
Anyone knows how to fix this?
Thank you