How do you know signal ea is real?
How do you know signal ea is real? Anot faked like in myfxbook?
Are these signals sent live trhough mql5 verification?
You mean the signals in general or the signals on the sales page of eas ?
You mean the signals in general or the signals on the sales page of eas ?
yeah the ones on sold in signals area , i was seeing myfxbook and its pure scam . do they make deals here to with broker forfake results or website receives trades live?
thank you for answer
How do you know signal ea is real? Anot faked like in myfxbook?
Are these signals sent live trhough mql5 verification?
... no one is going to prove you anything ... you should select the signal to subscribe based on your won criteria foe example.
If you are unsure about the results so - do not subscribe.
Because many people are subscribing to the signal provider which they know in person or on this forum by activity.
And if you are looking to subscribe to anyone (to any provider which is fully unknown to you) so it is your choice (and your money).
- Because some people are having a lot of money and they do not care ...
- The other people are subscribing to the well-known providers.
So, it is your choice.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Recommend your Solutions about Irresponsibility of Some Developers and Sellers.
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.14 09:18
- If you bought the product from your friend or from your relative or from very active users on this forum so you can fix anything related with the sellers who are responsible about what they are seller (and because you both know each other for the long time).
- But if you bought something from "anyone" just because of have a lot of money so - sorry: it is your risk, and this risk can not be turned to anyone else.
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I am posting this suggestion all the time on the forum. It is related to the Signals, the Market, and to the Freelance as well -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.16 06:35
There is one rule which some people follow:
subscribe to the signal or create an order in Freelance or purchase the product from the user/seller/coder/provider you know in person or you know by activity on the forum.
Because if you purchased something so I may ask:
"Do you know the seller in person, or you are familiar with him on this forum?"
If you say: "Not" so it will be very strange case for me ...
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There are a lot of professional and honest users/coders on the forum, and some of them are very active on this forum helping to the other people and replying on the forum posts/requests.
Always choose the person you know in this forum (who is very active here), and you will have much less problems with anything.
Just my opinion sorry (because I am not a coder, and I am using Freelance and Market as well).
yeah the ones on sold in signals area , i was seeing myfxbook and its pure scam . do they make deals here to with broker forfake results or website receives trades live?
thank you for answer
The signal mechanism is real . Now if a signal provider has their own broker , they can fake it .
As far as which ea is running the signal you can see the % of algorithmic trading .
In fact , if you have a strategy ea , the safest way to sell it is via the signals service as you are making it exponentially harder for someone to analyze , and they can't crack the signal service :)
You don't know which ea is running though -i think - maybe you can see it if you subscribe to one in the history . The mods know more on this one.
As far as MyFxbook , i don't know , but i think there was a "scandal" recently that was circulating reddit with an influencer . Not the company's fault i think (because i mentioned them)
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How do you know signal ea is real? Anot faked like in myfxbook?
Are these signals sent live trhough mql5 verification?