I am suddenly not able to see any live quotes or live charts in my metatrader4 account everything seems frozen.
I have open positions and suddenly can not see any live chart or modify/close my open positons as it's all greyed out. Anyone else having this issue or is it just me? is the mt4 platform down? thx
- EA'S Not opening positions on demo account
- MT5 Mobile Cant trade
- [Archive] Learn how to make money villagers!
kclark91:
I have open positions and suddenly can not see any live chart or modify/close my open positons as it's all greyed out. Anyone else having this issue or is it just me? is the mt4 platform down? thx
I have open positions and suddenly can not see any live chart or modify/close my open positons as it's all greyed out. Anyone else having this issue or is it just me? is the mt4 platform down? thx
Check the bottom right corner of your terminal for connection details and your Journal tab for any disconnection messages.
Also make sure that you are logged into your trading account with the correct master or investor password.
My MT5 account is frozen because i was told to do advance real name authentication which requires uploading my ID which i uploaded and I was told that the second step is to deposit the sum $2,000 as asset proof.pls i want to know if this is from MT5 or the brokerage company i am trading with.thanks
Files:
T_boi #:
My MT5 account is frozen because i was told to do advance real name authentication which requires uploading my ID which i uploaded and I was told that the second step is to deposit the sum $2,000 as asset proof.pls i want to know if this is from MT5 or the brokerage company i am trading with.thanks
My MT5 account is frozen because i was told to do advance real name authentication which requires uploading my ID which i uploaded and I was told that the second step is to deposit the sum $2,000 as asset proof.pls i want to know if this is from MT5 or the brokerage company i am trading with.thanks
This is a scam, stay away!
Don't trust anyone, choose well known and regulated brokers.
Hi there
My Mt4 live chart is not showing on my mobile anymore. Everything shows live quotes, trade and everything. This has never happen to me. Can you please help. Thanks
Mokgoba Sepuru #:
Hi there
Hi there
My Mt4 live chart is not showing on my mobile anymore. Everything shows live quotes, trade and everything. This has never happen to me. Can you please help. Thanks
Uninstall your mobile app and install the new version again.
Make sure that you keep your trading account credentials before you uninstall it, because they will not be loaded automatically in the new version.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register