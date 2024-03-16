RangeBreakout EA
Hi All,
I have this code which trades breakouts. Id like to reverse it so it buys on the low and sells on the high.
Thanks in advance
1. change buystop to selllimit
2. change sellstop to buylimit
3. change (tp to sl) and (sl to tp)
1. change buystop to selllimit
2. change sellstop to buylimit
3. change (tp to sl) and (sl to tp)
#define VERSION "1.0"
#property version VERSION
#define PROJECT_NAME MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>
input double Lots = 0.1;
input double RiskPercent = 2.0; //RiskPercent (0 = Fix)
input int OrderDistPoints = 200;
input int TpPoints = 200;
input int SlPoints = 200;
input int TslPoints = 5;
input int TslTriggerPoints = 5;
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe = PERIOD_H1;
input int BarsN = 5;
input int ExpirationHours = 50;
input int Magic = 111;
CTrade trade;
ulong buyPos, sellPos;
int totalBars;
int OnInit(){
trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic);
if(!trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(_Symbol)){
trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_RETURN);
}
static bool isInit = false;
if(!isInit){
isInit = true;
Print(__FUNCTION__," > EA (re)start...");
Print(__FUNCTION__," > EA version ",VERSION,"...");
for(int i = PositionsTotal()-1; i >= 0; i--){
CPositionInfo pos;
if(pos.SelectByIndex(i)){
if(pos.Magic() != Magic) continue;
if(pos.Symbol() != _Symbol) continue;
Print(__FUNCTION__," > Found open position with ticket #",pos.Ticket(),"...");
if(pos.PositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) buyPos = pos.Ticket();
if(pos.PositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) sellPos = pos.Ticket();
}
}
for(int i = OrdersTotal()-1; i >= 0; i--){
COrderInfo order;
if(order.SelectByIndex(i)){
if(order.Magic() != Magic) continue;
if(order.Symbol() != _Symbol) continue;
Print(__FUNCTION__," > Found pending order with ticket #",order.Ticket(),"...");
if(order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) buyPos = order.Ticket();
if(order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) sellPos = order.Ticket();
}
}
}
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason){
}
void OnTick(){
processPos(buyPos);
processPos(sellPos);
int bars = iBars(_Symbol,Timeframe);
if(totalBars != bars){
totalBars = bars;
if(sellPos <= 0){
double high = findHigh();
if(high > 0){
executeSell(high);
}
}
if(buyPos <= 0){
double low = findLow();
if(low > 0){
executeBuy(low);
}
}
}
}
void OnTradeTransaction(
const MqlTradeTransaction& trans,
const MqlTradeRequest& request,
const MqlTradeResult& result
){
if(trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_ADD){
COrderInfo order;
if(order.Select(trans.order)){
if(order.Magic() == Magic){
if(order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP){
buyPos = order.Ticket();
}else if(order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP){
sellPos = order.Ticket();
}
}
}
}
}
void processPos(ulong &posTicket){
if(posTicket <= 0) return;
if(OrderSelect(posTicket)) return;
CPositionInfo pos;
if(!pos.SelectByTicket(posTicket)){
posTicket = 0;
return;
}else{
if(pos.PositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_BUY){
double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
if(bid > pos.PriceOpen() + TslTriggerPoints * _Point){
double sl = bid - TslPoints * _Point;
sl = NormalizeDouble(sl,_Digits);
if(sl > pos.TakeProfit()){
trade.PositionModify(pos.Ticket(),sl,pos.StopLoss());
}
}
}else if(pos.PositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_SELL){
double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
if(ask < pos.PriceOpen() - TslTriggerPoints * _Point){
double sl = ask + TslPoints * _Point;
sl = NormalizeDouble(sl,_Digits);
if(sl < pos.StopLoss() || pos.TakeProfit() == 0){
trade.PositionModify(pos.Ticket(),sl,pos.StopLoss());
}
}
}
}
}
void executeBuy(double entry){
entry = NormalizeDouble(entry,_Digits);
double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
if(ask > entry - OrderDistPoints * _Point) return;
double sl = entry + SlPoints * _Point;
sl = NormalizeDouble(sl,_Digits);
double tp = entry - TpPoints * _Point;
tp = NormalizeDouble(tp,_Digits);
double lots = Lots;
if(RiskPercent > 0) lots = calcLots(entry-sl);
datetime expiration = iTime(_Symbol,Timeframe,0) + ExpirationHours * PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1);
trade.BuyLimit(lots,entry,_Symbol,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED,expiration);
buyPos = trade.ResultOrder();
}
void executeSell(double entry){
entry = NormalizeDouble(entry,_Digits);
double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
if(bid < entry + OrderDistPoints * _Point) return;
double sl = entry - SlPoints * _Point;
sl = NormalizeDouble(sl,_Digits);
double tp = entry + TpPoints * _Point;
tp = NormalizeDouble(tp,_Digits);
double lots = Lots;
if(RiskPercent > 0) lots = calcLots(sl-entry);
datetime expiration = iTime(_Symbol,Timeframe,0) + ExpirationHours * PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1);
trade.SellLimit(lots,entry,_Symbol,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED,expiration);
sellPos = trade.ResultOrder();
}
double calcLots(double slPoints){
double risk = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE) * RiskPercent / 100;
double ticksize = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);
double tickvalue = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE);
double lotstep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
double moneyPerLotstep = slPoints / ticksize * tickvalue * lotstep;
double lots = MathFloor(risk / moneyPerLotstep) * lotstep;
lots = MathMin(lots,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX));
lots = MathMax(lots,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN));
return lots;
}
double findHigh(){
double highestHigh = 0;
for(int i = 0; i < 200; i++){
double high = iHigh(_Symbol,Timeframe,i);
if(i > BarsN && iHighest(_Symbol,Timeframe,MODE_HIGH,BarsN*2+1,i-BarsN) == i){
if(high > highestHigh){
return high;
}
}
highestHigh = MathMax(high,highestHigh);
}
return -1;
}
double findLow(){
double lowestLow = DBL_MAX;
for(int i = 0; i < 200; i++){
double low = iLow(_Symbol,Timeframe,i);
if(i > BarsN && iLowest(_Symbol,Timeframe,MODE_LOW,BarsN*2+1,i-BarsN) == i){
if(low < lowestLow){
return low;
}
}
lowestLow = MathMin(low,lowestLow);
}
return -1;
}
#define VERSION "1.0"
#property version VERSION
#define PROJECT_NAME MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>
input double Lots = 0.1;
input double RiskPercent = 2.0; //RiskPercent (0 = Fix)
input int OrderDistPoints = 200;
input int TpPoints = 200;
input int SlPoints = 200;
input int TslPoints = 5;
input int TslTriggerPoints = 5;
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe = PERIOD_H1;
input int BarsN = 5;
input int ExpirationHours = 50;
input int Magic = 111;
CTrade trade;
ulong buyPos, sellPos;
int totalBars;
int OnInit(){
trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic);
if(!trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(_Symbol)){
trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_RETURN);
}
static bool isInit = false;
if(!isInit){
isInit = true;
Print(__FUNCTION__," > EA (re)start...");
Print(__FUNCTION__," > EA version ",VERSION,"...");
for(int i = PositionsTotal()-1; i >= 0; i--){
CPositionInfo pos;
if(pos.SelectByIndex(i)){
if(pos.Magic() != Magic) continue;
if(pos.Symbol() != _Symbol) continue;
Print(__FUNCTION__," > Found open position with ticket #",pos.Ticket(),"...");
if(pos.PositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) buyPos = pos.Ticket();
if(pos.PositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) sellPos = pos.Ticket();
}
}
for(int i = OrdersTotal()-1; i >= 0; i--){
COrderInfo order;
if(order.SelectByIndex(i)){
if(order.Magic() != Magic) continue;
if(order.Symbol() != _Symbol) continue;
Print(__FUNCTION__," > Found pending order with ticket #",order.Ticket(),"...");
if(order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) buyPos = order.Ticket();
if(order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) sellPos = order.Ticket();
}
}
}
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason){
}
void OnTick(){
processPos(buyPos);
processPos(sellPos);
int bars = iBars(_Symbol,Timeframe);
if(totalBars != bars){
totalBars = bars;
if(sellPos <= 0){
double high = findHigh();
if(high > 0){
executeSell(high);
}
}
if(buyPos <= 0){
double low = findLow();
if(low > 0){
executeBuy(low);
}
}
}
}
void OnTradeTransaction(
const MqlTradeTransaction& trans,
const MqlTradeRequest& request,
const MqlTradeResult& result
){
if(trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_ADD){
COrderInfo order;
if(order.Select(trans.order)){
if(order.Magic() == Magic){
if(order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP){
buyPos = order.Ticket();
}else if(order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP){
sellPos = order.Ticket();
}
}
}
}
}
void processPos(ulong &posTicket){
if(posTicket <= 0) return;
if(OrderSelect(posTicket)) return;
CPositionInfo pos;
if(!pos.SelectByTicket(posTicket)){
posTicket = 0;
return;
}else{
if(pos.PositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_BUY){
double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
if(bid > pos.PriceOpen() + TslTriggerPoints * _Point){
double sl = bid - TslPoints * _Point;
sl = NormalizeDouble(sl,_Digits);
if(sl > pos.TakeProfit()){
trade.PositionModify(pos.Ticket(),sl,pos.StopLoss());
}
}
}else if(pos.PositionType() == POSITION_TYPE_SELL){
double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
if(ask < pos.PriceOpen() - TslTriggerPoints * _Point){
double sl = ask + TslPoints * _Point;
sl = NormalizeDouble(sl,_Digits);
if(sl < pos.StopLoss() || pos.TakeProfit() == 0){
trade.PositionModify(pos.Ticket(),sl,pos.StopLoss());
}
}
}
}
}
void executeBuy(double entry){
entry = NormalizeDouble(entry,_Digits);
double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
if(ask > entry - OrderDistPoints * _Point) return;
double sl = entry + SlPoints * _Point;
sl = NormalizeDouble(sl,_Digits);
double tp = entry - TpPoints * _Point;
tp = NormalizeDouble(tp,_Digits);
double lots = Lots;
if(RiskPercent > 0) lots = calcLots(entry-sl);
datetime expiration = iTime(_Symbol,Timeframe,0) + ExpirationHours * PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1);
trade.BuyLimit(lots,entry,_Symbol,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED,expiration);
buyPos = trade.ResultOrder();
}
void executeSell(double entry){
entry = NormalizeDouble(entry,_Digits);
double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
if(bid < entry + OrderDistPoints * _Point) return;
double sl = entry - SlPoints * _Point;
sl = NormalizeDouble(sl,_Digits);
double tp = entry + TpPoints * _Point;
tp = NormalizeDouble(tp,_Digits);
double lots = Lots;
if(RiskPercent > 0) lots = calcLots(sl-entry);
datetime expiration = iTime(_Symbol,Timeframe,0) + ExpirationHours * PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1);
trade.SellLimit(lots,entry,_Symbol,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED,expiration);
sellPos = trade.ResultOrder();
}
double calcLots(double slPoints){
double risk = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE) * RiskPercent / 100;
double ticksize = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);
double tickvalue = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE);
double lotstep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
double moneyPerLotstep = slPoints / ticksize * tickvalue * lotstep;
double lots = MathFloor(risk / moneyPerLotstep) * lotstep;
lots = MathMin(lots,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX));
lots = MathMax(lots,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN));
return lots;
}
double findHigh(){
double highestHigh = 0;
for(int i = 0; i < 200; i++){
double high = iHigh(_Symbol,Timeframe,i);
if(i > BarsN && iHighest(_Symbol,Timeframe,MODE_HIGH,BarsN*2+1,i-BarsN) == i){
if(high > highestHigh){
return high;
}
}
highestHigh = MathMax(high,highestHigh);
}
return -1;
}
double findLow(){
double lowestLow = DBL_MAX;
for(int i = 0; i < 200; i++){
double low = iLow(_Symbol,Timeframe,i);
if(i > BarsN && iLowest(_Symbol,Timeframe,MODE_LOW,BarsN*2+1,i-BarsN) == i){
if(low < lowestLow){
return low;
}
}
lowestLow = MathMin(low,lowestLow);
}
return -1;
}
It is working here! check attached file.
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Hi All,
I have this code which trades breakouts. Id like to reverse it so it buys on the low and sells on the high.
Thanks in advance