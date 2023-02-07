how to fix PointsToDouble MQL5

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im can not compiler how to fix im learning mql5 

 
L trader YT:


im can not compiler how to fix im learning mql5 

No such thing as  PointsToDouble or PointsToDoble
 
Paul Anscombe #:
No such thing
how to fix it sir im newbie 
 
L trader YT #:
how to fix it sir im newbie 

Don’t use PointsToDouble or PointsToDoble   they don't exist.

If they are supposed to be arrays then you need to declare them first. 

Impossible to help further as you’ve shown no other code and not said what you are trying to do

 
Paul Anscombe #:

Don’t use PointsToDouble or PointsToDoble   they don't exist.

If they are supposed to be arrays then you need to declare them first. 

Impossible to help further as you’ve shown no other code and not said what you are trying to do

tanks for replay sir i will always learn more mql4

 
L trader YT #: tanks for replay sir i will always learn more mql4
  1. "Tanks" blow up things. Write English.
  2. "Replay" are videos. Write English.

  3. Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
    Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

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