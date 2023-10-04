Pop up orderbox isn't appearing in MT5
I recently noticed that the order box does not appears for me to create a new order. This includes modifying pending orders as well. Anyone have any ideas as to why this might be happening? I have restarted MT5 multiple times and I am on the latest version.
- New Order Box Technical Problem
- OrderModify
- cannot manage my trade
Jeffrey Moyer: I recently noticed that the order box does not appears for me to create a new order. This includes modifying pending orders as well. Anyone have any ideas as to why this might be happening? I have restarted MT5 multiple times and I am on the latest version.Can you provide more details and screenshot please?
Jeffrey Moyer #:I cant open a new order and the screen pictured below is what I am expecting to appear when I click on the buy or sell button but it does not.
By "Buy" or "Sell" buttons are you referring to these?
If so, then those do not open the "New Order" dialogue box. Those are for "One Click Trading".
Instead ...
- Hit the F9 key while on the desired chart, or...
- Double-click a symbol on the Market Watch, or...
- Right-click on the symbol and choose "New Order".
Fernando Carreiro #:Hi, Were you able to resolve this? I've got the same problem. When i click on new Order. Northing appear.
If so, then those do not open the "New Order" dialogue box. Those are for "One Click Trading".
By "Buy" or "Sell" buttons are you referring to these?
If so, then those do not open the "New Order" dialogue box. Those are for "One Click Trading".
Instead ...
- Hit the F9 key while on the desired chart, or...
- Double-click a symbol on the Market Watch, or...
- Right-click on the symbol and choose "New Order".
Same Issue, if anyone is able to shed any light on this be a great help
Jeffrey Moyer #: I cant open a new order and the screen pictured below is what I am expecting to appear when I click on the buy or sell button but it does not.
80011392 #: Same Issue, if anyone is able to shed any light on this be a great help
Just change the "Type" ...
See how the dialogue box changes depending on the "Type".
Jeffrey Moyer #:I cant open a new order and the screen pictured below is what I am expecting to appear when I click on the buy or sell button but it does not.
Ok, it seems I misinterpreted your query!
Do you perhaps have a dual screen? Is it perhaps opening up on a different screen?
Try closing MetaTrader, clearing the configuration file and restarting MetaTrader.
The following thread is old but it may still apply ... Pop up orderbox does not appear
Pop up orderbox does not appear
- 2009.03.30
- www.mql5.com
Hello...When I click on new order the pop up order box does not appear...
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