Indicators: Support and Resistance Indicator
Hello. Thank you for sharing. How do you use the indicator in trading? Closing entry above or below?
Is it possible to set a break alert?
komeo4 #:
Is it possible to set a break alert?
Is it possible to set a break alert?
Hello!
I hereby attach the version of the indicator which alerts the user uf the price breaks out.
Files:
SuppRes.mq4 10 kb
Does he indicator only show up when MT4 is live. I installed it on the weekend with market closed and could not get the horizontal lines to show up
aargus77 #:
Does he indicator only show up when MT4 is live. I installed it on the weekend with market closed and could not get the horizontal lines to show up
Does he indicator only show up when MT4 is live. I installed it on the weekend with market closed and could not get the horizontal lines to show up
It should work with closed markets, do you get any error message n the experts tab or the journal?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Support and Resistance Indicator:
This Indicator shows the potential breakout/stop levels.
Author: Peter Mueller