Indicators: Support and Resistance Indicator

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Support and Resistance Indicator:

This Indicator shows the potential breakout/stop levels.

Support and Resistance Indicator

Author: Peter Mueller

 
Hello. Thank you for sharing. How do you use the indicator in trading? Closing entry above or below?
 
Is it possible to set a break alert?
 
komeo4 #:
Is it possible to set a break alert?

Hello! 

I hereby attach the version of the indicator which alerts the user uf the price breaks out.

Files:
SuppRes.mq4  10 kb
[Deleted]  
Does he indicator only show up when MT4 is live. I installed it on the weekend with market closed and could not get the horizontal lines to show up
 
aargus77 #:
Does he indicator only show up when MT4 is live. I installed it on the weekend with market closed and could not get the horizontal lines to show up

It should work with closed markets, do you get any error message n the experts tab or the journal?

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