How to modify the take profit to define the selling price according to the crossing of the moving averages?
EDIT: I see you have corrected your thread heading, so I will strike some of my text out ...
And what is your question?
Also, given that all your code comments are in Portuguese, it might be better for you to post your query in the Portuguese forum.
If however, you are only sharing your code and not asking a question, then please consider publishing it in the Portuguese CodeBase instead.
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Good idea Fernando,
My doubt is about the take profit:
requisicao.tp = NormalizeDouble(tick.ask + TK*_Point,_Digits);
I need an idea how I can modify the initial take profit by the value found during the crossing of the average mean.
I tried this way:
if (mm_lenta_Buffer[0]>mm_rapida_Buffer[0] && mm_lenta_Buffer[2]<mm_rapida_Buffer[2]) { TK = tick.ask; printf("Vendeu por: "); printf(TK); }
But this not worked.
Thanks for your attention,
I am reorganized the commentaries for an english version.
If you want to test i put the files attached.
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