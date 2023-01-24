How to modify the take profit to define the selling price according to the crossing of the moving averages?

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// Robot comprador com média móvel
#property version   "1.00"

sinput string s1; //-----------Médias Móveis-------------
input int mm_rapida_periodo                = 5;            // Periodo Média Rápida
input int mm_lenta_periodo                 = 10;            // Periodo Média Lenta
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES mm_tempo_grafico     = PERIOD_CURRENT;// Tempo Gráfico
input ENUM_MA_METHOD  mm_metodo            = MODE_EMA;      // Método 
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  mm_preco         = PRICE_CLOSE;   // Preço Aplicado

input double SL                            = 30;            // Stop Loss
input int num_lots                         = 100; 

double TK;

int mm_rapida_Handle;      // Handle controlador da média móvel rápida
double mm_rapida_Buffer[]; // Buffer para armazenamento dos dados das médias

int mm_lenta_Handle;      // Handle controlador da média móvel lenta
double mm_lenta_Buffer[]; // Buffer para armazenamento dos dados das médias
int magic_number = 123456;   // Nº mágico do robô

MqlRates velas[];            // Variável para armazenar velas
MqlTick tick;                // variável para armazenar ticks 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   mm_rapida_Handle = iMA(_Symbol,mm_tempo_grafico,mm_rapida_periodo,0,mm_metodo,mm_preco);
   mm_lenta_Handle  = iMA(_Symbol,mm_tempo_grafico,mm_lenta_periodo,0,mm_metodo,mm_preco);
   
   if(mm_rapida_Handle<0 || mm_lenta_Handle<0)
     {
      Alert("Erro ao tentar criar Handles para o indicador - erro: ",GetLastError(),"!");
      return(-1);
     }
   
   CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,4,velas);
   ArraySetAsSeries(velas,true);
   
   // Para adicionar no gráfico o indicador:
   ChartIndicatorAdd(0,0,mm_rapida_Handle); 
   ChartIndicatorAdd(0,0,mm_lenta_Handle);
 
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   IndicatorRelease(mm_rapida_Handle);
   IndicatorRelease(mm_lenta_Handle);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   //desenhaLinhaVertical("L1",tick.time,clrRed);
   // Copiar um vetor de dados tamanho três para o vetor mm_Buffer
    CopyBuffer(mm_rapida_Handle,0,0,4,mm_rapida_Buffer);
    CopyBuffer(mm_lenta_Handle,0,0,4,mm_lenta_Buffer);
    
    //--- Alimentar Buffers das Velas com dados:
    CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,4,velas);
    ArraySetAsSeries(velas,true);
    
    // Ordenar o vetor de dados:
    ArraySetAsSeries(mm_rapida_Buffer,true);
    ArraySetAsSeries(mm_lenta_Buffer,true);
    
    // Alimentar com dados variável de tick
    SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,tick);
   
    // LOGICA PARA ATIVAR COMPRA 
    bool compra_mm_cros = mm_rapida_Buffer[0] > mm_lenta_Buffer[0] &&
                          mm_rapida_Buffer[2] < mm_lenta_Buffer[2] ;
   
   //---
    bool Comprar = false; 
    Comprar = compra_mm_cros;                                      

   //---
   // retorna true se tivermos uma nova vela
    bool temosNovaVela = TemosNovaVela(); 
    
    // Toda vez que existir uma nova vela entrar nesse 'if'
    if(temosNovaVela)
      {
       // Alterando o TK
       if (mm_lenta_Buffer[0]>mm_rapida_Buffer[0] && mm_lenta_Buffer[2]<mm_rapida_Buffer[2])
         {
          TK = tick.ask;
          printf("Vendeu por: ");
          printf(TK);
         }
       // Condição de Compra:
       if(Comprar && PositionSelect(_Symbol)==false)
         {
          desenhaLinhaVertical("Compra",velas[1].time,clrBlue);
          CompraAMercado();
         }
       

      }
    

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| FUNÇÕES PARA AUXILIAR NA VISUALIZAÇÃO DA ESTRATÉGIA              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void desenhaLinhaVertical(string nome, datetime dt, color cor = clrBlueViolet)
   {
      ObjectDelete(0,nome);
      ObjectCreate(0,nome,OBJ_VLINE,0,dt,0);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_COLOR,cor);
   } 
//---

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| FUNÇÕES PARA ENVIO DE ORDENS                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

// COMPRA A MERCADO
void CompraAMercado() // bser na documentação ordem das variaveis!!!
  {
   MqlTradeRequest   requisicao;    // requisição
   MqlTradeResult    resposta;      // resposta
   
   ZeroMemory(requisicao);
   ZeroMemory(resposta);
   
   //--- Cacacterísticas da ordem de Compra
   requisicao.action       = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;  // anterior
   requisicao.magic        = magic_number;                                 // Nº mágico da ordem
   requisicao.symbol       = _Symbol;                                      // Simbolo do ativo
   requisicao.volume       = num_lots;                                     // Nº de Lotes
   requisicao.price        = NormalizeDouble(tick.ask,_Digits);            // Preço para a compra
   requisicao.sl           = NormalizeDouble(tick.ask - SL*_Point,_Digits);// Preço Stop Loss
   requisicao.tp           = NormalizeDouble(tick.ask + TK*_Point,_Digits);// Alvo de Ganho - Take Profit
   requisicao.deviation    = 0;                                            // Desvio Permitido do preço
   requisicao.type         = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                               // Tipo da Ordem
   requisicao.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                            // Tipo deo Preenchimento da ordem
      
   //---
   OrderSend(requisicao,resposta);
   //---
   if(resposta.retcode == 10008 || resposta.retcode == 10009)
     {
      Print("Ordem de Compra executada com sucesso!");
     }
   else
     {
       Print("Erro ao enviar Ordem Compra. Erro = ", GetLastError());
       ResetLastError();
     }
  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| FUNÇÕES ÚTEIS                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Para Mudança de Candle
bool TemosNovaVela()
  {
//--- memoriza o tempo de abertura da ultima barra (vela) numa variável
   static datetime last_time=0;
//--- tempo atual
   datetime lastbar_time= (datetime) SeriesInfoInteger(Symbol(),Period(),SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);

//--- se for a primeira chamada da função:
   if(last_time==0)
     {
      //--- atribuir valor temporal e sair
      last_time=lastbar_time;
      return(false);
     }

//--- se o tempo estiver diferente:
   if(last_time!=lastbar_time)
     {
      //--- memorizar esse tempo e retornar true
      last_time=lastbar_time;
      return(true);
     }
//--- se passarmos desta linha, então a barra não é nova; retornar false
   return(false);
  }   
  
Files:
robot_mm.mq5  15 kb
robot_mm.ex5  16 kb
[Deleted]  

EDIT: I see you have corrected your thread heading, so I will strike some of my text out ...

And what is your question?

Also, given that all your code comments are in Portuguese, it might be better for you to post your query in the Portuguese forum.

If however, you are only sharing your code and not asking a question, then please consider publishing it in the Portuguese CodeBase instead.

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Good idea Fernando,

My doubt is about the take profit:

requisicao.tp           = NormalizeDouble(tick.ask + TK*_Point,_Digits);

I need an idea how I can modify the initial take profit by the value found during the crossing of the average mean.

I tried this way: 

       if (mm_lenta_Buffer[0]>mm_rapida_Buffer[0] && mm_lenta_Buffer[2]<mm_rapida_Buffer[2])
         {
          TK = tick.ask;
          printf("Vendeu por: ");
          printf(TK);
         }

But this not worked.

Thanks for your attention,

I am reorganized the commentaries for an english version.

If you want to test i put the files attached.

 

The cursor shows where the sell should be realized

The cursor shows where the sell should be realized. The objective is to sell at the intersection of the averages.

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