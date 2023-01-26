Need help for calendar eco and variable
#include <fxsaber\Calendar\Calendar.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32430 input int inAmountNews = 5; void OnTick() { CALENDAR Calendar; Calendar.Set(); Comment(Calendar.ToString(0, inAmountNews)); }
Thank you very much for your precious help!
fxsaber #:
Hi, I have a question, I don't know if it's possible. I've been trying to figure out how to do this all afternoon, but I'm struggling, I'm a beginner in mql5.
I just want to display the date and time of the announcement, like on the screen, is it possible?
Files:
fzfezf.jpg 15 kb
GREED #:
I just want to display the date and time of the announcement, like on the screen, is it possible?
#include <fxsaber\Calendar\Calendar.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32430 void OnTick() { CALENDAR Calendar; Calendar.Set(); Comment(Calendar[0].time); }
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