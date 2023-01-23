Copy Trading: What is the correct information on the number of trades of a Provider's signal?

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Hello everyone,

I am considering copying trading signals and, if I take any signals, I find that "insistently" the nº of trades per week multiplied by the nº of weeks of signal life does not match the nº of signal trades at all.

Let's see an example (without mentioning any particular signal):

NUMERO DE TRADES NO COINCIDE

Where we see that this signal has a life of 13 weeks and performs 22 trades per week. Then you have to wait for the total number of trades to be (13*22)=286 trades in total.

However, above we see that this signal only has 188 trades.

So what information is wrong?, what is going on please?

Thanks!


 
Could it be that the average of 22 counts opened positions or any trading action but the 188 only closed positions?
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Could it be that the average of 22 counts opened positions or any trading action but the 188 only closed positions?

Yes, of course it could be. But I'm not sure either. Are you sure about anything on this topic? (because I see that you ask, without affirming)

If that were the case, it would not be bad to clarify in the statistical information of the signals:

Trades per week (open): 22

Total Trades (Closed): 188

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