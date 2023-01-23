Copy Trading: What is the correct information on the number of trades of a Provider's signal?
Could it be that the average of 22 counts opened positions or any trading action but the 188 only closed positions?
Carl Schreiber #:
Could it be that the average of 22 counts opened positions or any trading action but the 188 only closed positions?
Could it be that the average of 22 counts opened positions or any trading action but the 188 only closed positions?
Yes, of course it could be. But I'm not sure either. Are you sure about anything on this topic? (because I see that you ask, without affirming)
If that were the case, it would not be bad to clarify in the statistical information of the signals:
Trades per week (open): 22
Total Trades (Closed): 188
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Let's see an example (without mentioning any particular signal):
Where we see that this signal has a life of 13 weeks and performs 22 trades per week. Then you have to wait for the total number of trades to be (13*22)=286 trades in total.
However, above we see that this signal only has 188 trades.
So what information is wrong?, what is going on please?
Thanks!