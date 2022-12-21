Where do the announced Increments of the signals to copy come from?
Some replies (for example - how growth is calculated, and more) are on this FAQ:
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
- 2013.02.20
- www.mql5.com
The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
Thank you Sergei for your quick response. Indeed the answer is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q23
And the link provided seems to me to be a very exhaustive knowledge base on the subject. Thanks again!
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
- 2013.02.20
- www.mql5.com
The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
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For example, I take an account where the numbers are simple:
And we see that, correctly, the increase is calculated in this way:
So far, all ok...
But now let's take a somewhat different signal:
And let's do the same calculation above:
So, if the calculation says 3083.76%. Where does that 4086% announced in the signal come from? It's a 1002% difference!!!
Please, where does this big difference come from? Am I doing the calculations wrong?
There are many more signs where that calculation is also not understood. And unfortunately, it's the first thing you see of a sign.
I will appreciate help, thanks