Let's discuss book "Forex Swing Trading: THE SECRET STRATEGIES FOR CREATING A PASSIVE INCOME FOR A LIVING IN A SIMPLE GUIDE. DAY AND SWING TECHNIQUES, PSYCHOLOGY, TIPS"
Thx for posting. Had a short look at the outline. Looks like a very basic introduction across all aspects of trading such as risk of brokers, position sizing, order types etc.I would appreciate literature focusing on dedicated trading strategies; however I might get a copy. Other recommendations appreciated.
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Forex Swing Trading: THE SECRET STRATEGIES FOR CREATING A PASSIVE INCOME FOR A LIVING IN A SIMPLE GUIDE. DAY AND SWING TECHNIQUES, PSYCHOLOGY, TIPS
Do you know what Swing Trading in Forex is? Do you want to know how Swing Trading is done? You have come to the right place!
Swing trading is trading that occurs over a longer period of time than day trading; however, this does not mean that the investor will hold onto a share for longer than a day. This means a swing trader might trade a share within an hour or at the end of the trading day. As the name might suggest, a swing trader is looking to profit from a situation where the market is going to change directions over a given period of time.
This being the case, timing is perhaps more important for a swing trader than it is for a day trader. Day traders have to worry about time less than swing traders, because they are often trading in a much higher volume and at a much faster pace than swing traders. A swing trader is looking for more patterns in the forex market than a day trader, especially if the day trader's strategy is to sell a share as soon as the price rises even a tiny bit. Fundamental Analysis and Swing Trading Fundamental analysis is a research tool used by many investors. Its application goes beyond the forex market; however, for swing traders, in particular, fundamental analysis is considered to be of great importance.
Fundamental analysis is a type of research methodology that goes beyond the numbers that exist on charts, tables, and the like. In forex, fundamental analysis analyzes economic, social, and political forces that may affect the supply and demand of an asset.Traders have to look at different factors to determine countries and currencies backed by strong or weak economies, understand the reasons why and how certain events like an increase in the unemployment rate affects a country's economy and monetary policy which ultimately, affects the level of demand for its currency. The idea behind fundamental analysis is that if a country's current or future economic outlook is good, their currency should strengthen since the better shape a country's economy is, the more foreign businesses and investors will be willing to invest in that country.
In this book we will discuss the following topics: What Swing Trading Is Why It Is a Relatively Simple Trading Technique The Use of Technical Analysis How to Study Graphs Use of Indicators Candlesticks And Many More!