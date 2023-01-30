Let's discuss book "Forex Swing Trading: The Secret Strategies For Creating A Passive Income For A Living In A Simple Guide. Day And Swing Techniques, Psychology, Tips & Tricks"

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Forex Swing Trading: The Secret Strategies For Creating A Passive Income For A Living In A Simple Guide. Day And Swing Techniques, Psychology, Tips & Tricks
Do you know what Swing Trading in Forex is?Do you want to know how Swing Trading is done?You have come to the right place! In this book we will discuss the following topics:
- Why It Is a Relatively Simple Trading Technique
- The Use of Technical Analysis
- How to Study Graphs
- Use of Indicators
- Candlesticks
- And Many More!