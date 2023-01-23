Not able to see rented VPS terminals
you can see your MQL5 VPS to be listed here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
- www.mql5.com
If you already paid for MQL5 VPS and if the money already came to MQ for this subscription so
you can see your MQL5 VPS to be listed here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
How can I check if money already came to MQ for this subscription. Because, I am able to see money deducted from my bank account. In subscriptions page, I dont see my vps at all.
How can I check if money already came to MQ for this subscription. Because, I am able to see money deducted from my bank account. In subscriptions page, I dont see my vps at all.
or this MQL5 forum profile/account?
Because if it is from the bank account (by Visa or by paypal for example) so the money may go to MQ for the several days (from your bank to their bank as int'l payment).
And it is almost immediately in case you paid by using your MQL5 forum profile/account balance.
So, check about how you subscribed: post #4 -
Did you fill COmmunity tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is harshadaram), and so on ... check about how you subscribe
(did you use your username as harshadaram ... and so on).
Your bank account?
or this MQL5 forum profile/account?
Because if it is from the bank account (by Visa or by paypal for example) so the money may go to MQ for the several days (from your bank to their bank as int'l payment).
And it is almost immediately in case you paid by using your MQL5 forum profile/account balance.
So, check about how you subscribed: post #4 -
Did you fill COmmunity tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is harshadaram), and so on ... check about how you subscribe
(did you use your username as harshadaram ... and so on).
Oh. I would have really appreciated if there was a chat option. Because, there are few things I am not able to understand.
In my subscriptions tab, it is not showing the vps i rented for 3 months.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions so write to the service desk (look at Contacts and requests link at the bottom of this page).
If you subscribed yesterday or today to VPS by paying from Visa or paypal so you should wait for several days more for the money to come to MQ and for subscription to be started.
If you subscribed on your Metatrader by your username ( harsha1 ) by paying from the forum account/profile and you do not see VPS on this link
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions so write to the service desk (look at Contacts and requests link at the bottom of this page).
If you subscribed yesterday or today to VPS by paying from Visa or paypal so you should wait for several days more for the money to come to MQ and for subscription to be started.
If that is the case, I will be running out of my EA subscription which i rented for 3 months only. Is there any possibility to expedite the process.
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