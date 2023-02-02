Let's discuss book "Automated Trading Masterclass: Create a Trading Robot in 15 minutes (Crypto, Forex, commodities or Indices )"

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- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Automated Trading Masterclass: Create a Trading Robot in 15 minutes (Crypto, Forex, commodities or Indices )
If you want to create automated trades and generate a passive stream of income then keep reading
You have started trading, and you would love to be able to generate a passive stream of income!
You have made a few successful trades and have analyzed the charts and even made a little bit of money. But now you’re stuck.
Because you need to trade actively when the (forex, commodities, indices, or crypto) markets are live, but you also have to work your full-time job. You can trade during the evening hours, but you also want to spend time with your family and friends or do the things you love. Automated trading is the solution to this problem. But you believe creating a trading robot is hard, and you need to be able to code. In reality, it is not hard. Everyone can create a trading bot without any prior experience with coding!
And much more….
As a free bonus, you’ll get an “Appendix” chapter in which the strategies are made available for you to use.