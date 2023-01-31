Let's discuss book "FOREX TRADING MADE EASY: The Complete A-Z™ "

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FOREX TRADING MADE EASY: The Complete A-Z™ Untold Foundation Strategies For Learning How To Conquer The Forex Market With Chart Examples
You will learn :
Learn everything you need to know to start Trading on the Forex Market today! In this book, I will show you how you can get started in Forex Trading. I'd talk in detail about Currencies, Charts, Bulls & Bears, Short Selling, Leverage, Spread, Powerful Indicators, Fundamental & Technical Analysis including NFP and much more.
I’d thoroughly explain how Forex Brokers work, so that you are able to easily separate Honest Brokers from the unreliable ones when you are ready to open a Real Trading account. Bonus of including a FREE guide to selecting a Forex broker, based on my own experience of Real trading.
In this book, you will also learn how to read the Calendar of Economic events, which is imperative for Fundamental trading on Forex as well as other Financial marketplaces such as NYSE, London Stock Exchange, Futures Exchanges, and more.