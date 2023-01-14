Max Volume Limit while uploding to the market. Any suggestions
You need to be checking the total open volume for a symbol for one direction (live+pending orders) against this :
SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT);
So if your broker has a limit of 5 lots for this it means that your :
- open buy positions + pending buy orders cannot be > 5 lots (not per trade but as a sum)
- open sell positions + pending sell orders cannot be > 5 lots (not per trade but as a sum)
The following article explains the many checks of the verification process, including the volume. Please read it and follow-up on the example code.
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
double moneyPerLotstep = (slPoints / ticksize) * tickvalue * lotstep;Ticksize is an actual distance. Use the actual stop loss distance (slPoints*_Point), so the units cancel, and you get a value instead of the meaningless value/point.
Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the symbol. It does not depend on margin and leverage. No SL means you have infinite risk (on leveraged symbols). Never risk more than a small percentage of your trading funds, certainly less than 2% per trade, 6% total.
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You place the stop where it needs to be — where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce, the stop goes below the support.
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AccountBalance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the spread, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/PIP, but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
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Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit currency, as promised by the documentation, or whether it is returning a value in the instrument's base currency.
MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Is there an universal solution for Tick value? - Currency Pairs - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
Lot value calculation off by a factor of 100 - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
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You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
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You must also check Free Margin to avoid stop out
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For MT5, see 'Money Fixed Risk' - MQL5 Code Base (2017)
Most pairs are worth about $10 per PIP. A $5 risk with a (very small) 5 PIP SL is $5/$10/5 or 0.1 Lots maximum.
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