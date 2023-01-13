Profile photos in profile page issues with chrome

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Hi web admins . 

I noticed when navigating to my profile page from google chrome (latest version x64 w10) the picture is not visible 

i only noticed this on @amrali profile page too where the pictures of his contacts are also not displayed

I cleared the cache and it persisted , this is not happening on Ms Edge. 

I also notice some profile photos are smaller in size i think 

Thanks 

[Deleted]  

I can confirm. Seems to be a Chrome bug ...



It's working just fine on Firefox ...



 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I can confirm. Seems to be a Chrome bug ...



It's working just fine on Firefox ...



Was also happening with 109.0.5414.74 , i also updated Chrome . Thanks 

If it helps the photo is a .png saved with ... ms_paint :P 

[Deleted]  

It's working fine on Microsoft Edge (which uses Chrome) ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It's working fine on Microsoft Edge (which uses Chrome) ...


yeah  , Ms Edge works . 

i can't see the connection , @amrali has a jpg photo 

edit :

if i navigate to the link https://www.mql5.com/avatar/2022/11/63822055-e6df_big.png (mine) i can see the photo (on chrome)

but if i navigate to @amrali's link it says 404   https://www.mql5.com/avatar/2021/7/60EB6C17-183F_big.jpg

So the file is there but the profile cannot access it , from chrome . (in my case)
 

here is a comparison of how the source loads on mine(A) and @Fernando Carreiro's (B) avatar container.


(A) is missing the https://c.mql5.com on the source , which means something is wrapping around the <img when being served from the cdn which results in something chrome does not like.

Which means you updated profiles recently .(which means you should be watching the forums for any errors , because you updated the profiles...)

You can also fix the pictures overflowing on the stats sometimes

[Deleted]  

A cleared the cache and cookies, and rebooted and now it is working ... try it on your end.


[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: here is a comparison of how the source loads on mine(A) and @Fernando Carreiro's (B) avatar container. (A) is missing the https://c.mql5.com on the source , which means something is wrapping around the <img when being served from the cdn which results in something chrome does not like. Which means you updated profiles recently .(which means you should be watching the forums for any errors , because you updated the profiles...) You can also fix the pictures overflowing on the stats sometimes

When you write "you updated profiles recently", to whom are your referring?

Me?

No I have not update my profile for a very long time!

 

The cache was the first thing i tried , then updated chrome , cleared again , then posted .

Well it appears they were watching the forums for errors . That was fast

@amrali 's works too.

Thank you MQ

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: The cache was the first thing i tried , then updated chrome , cleared again , then posted . Well it appears they were watching the forums for errors . That was fast @amrali 's works too. Thank you MQ
So, you are stating that it was just a coincidence that a website fix happened to coincided with my clearing of the cache and rebooting?
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
So, you are stating that it was just a coincidence that a website fix happened to coincided with my clearing of the cache and rebooting?

I did clear the cache prior to the fix, i can tell from the missing suggestions . I did not reboot however . Why would you reboot ?

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