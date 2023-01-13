Can't find the source file after installation
- Indicators: Heiken Ashi Smoothed
- MQL5 Standard Library Panels And Dialogs. Check Function
- To the world conspiracy plotters and complete paranoiacs, or simply those who like to control the price, you are welcome! ;)
I've downloaded the https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71012?source=External%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F# and can not attach it to the chart. It is only showing me mql5 program but not the source file. I can not find it anywhere else. Can somebody help me out here?
Source files are not available for Market products. That is how it is!
Okay. How can I use the indicator than?
Did you buy it?
or you just downloaded free demo?
If you buy the indicator so you are able to attach it to the chart.
-------------------
This is from the Rules of Using the Market Service
- A demo version of an Expert Advisor cannot be run on an online chart of the client terminal. Its trading part can be tested only in the Strategy Tester that is built into the client terminal;
- A demo version of an indicator cannot be run and seen on an online chart. Its behavior can only be seen in the Visual testing mode in the Strategy Tester.
- www.mql5.com
I have a similar issue.
Tried to download some of the free EAs but everytime it seems that I downloaded just the setup file of MT5. The same with a demo version of an EA. Why is that?
Isn't it possible to download the free EAs or a demo version of a paid EA?
I have a similar issue.
Tried to download some of the free EAs but everytime it seems that I downloaded just the setup file of MT5. The same with a demo version of an EA. Why is that?
Isn't it possible to download the free EAs or a demo version of a paid EA?
No, it is not a same issue.
The above user downloaded demo version of indicator, but demo versions can not be used on the charts according to the rules (look at my previous post).
So, it is necessary to buy the product, or to find some free product to download and use.
------------------
This is the procedure about how to download the Market EAs/robots -
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
- 2021.03.30
- www.mql5.com
Any product in the Market section has no source code, even if it is free or demo. It is executable code only.
They are always placed in the "Market" sub-folder of the main "Indicators" or "Expert Advisors" folder in your Navigator window on MetaTrader.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use