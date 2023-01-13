Is there a category that allows product recommendations?
Tips for Purchasing a Product on the Market. Step-By-Step Guide - the article
It's no secret that MetaTrader Market offers a wide choice of all sorts of products: from Expert Advisors and indicators to panels and utilities for convenient trading. When entering such kind of a shop a purchaser often encounters the problem of choice and needs to be able to search for products by various parameters such as price, functionality, user-friendliness, efficiency, mode of application. This article makes an attempt to puzzle out different methods of searching for an appropriate product, sorting out unwanted products, determining product efficiency and essentiality for you.
- www.mql5.com
I'm aware this is not usually allowed - but is there a specific section where it is? Thanks! =)
No, there is no section of the forum where recommendations are allowed.
You have to rely on your own abilities to do to the necessary research to find what you are looking for.
If the sites own search is not being specific enough for you, then consider using a search engine like Google with a "site:mql5.com/en/market" filter to narrow the search to the Market section.
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Hi, I'm looking for a product/system recommendation according to a specific set of needs.
I figure instead of looking around by myself for hours, the community as a whole might be able to recommend some items.
I'm aware this is not usually allowed - but is there a specific section where it is?
Thanks! =)