SymbolsTotal() problem?

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So here is part of my program, in a function designed to loop through all the Symbols in Market Watch:

Print("assetlist = ",assetlist);
bool selected = assetlist == "SELECTED"?true:false;
Print("selected = ",selected);
if(StringFind(assetlist,",")<0) number = SymbolsTotal(selected);
Print(StringFind(assetlist,","));
Print("Number = ",number);

and here is the output in the log:

CS 0 17:49:45.531 ea2TB (EURUSD,M30) 2022.01.01 00:00:00   assetlist = SELECTED

CS 0 17:49:45.531 ea2TB (EURUSD,M30) 2022.01.01 00:00:00   selected = true

CS 0 17:49:45.531 ea2TB (EURUSD,M30) 2022.01.01 00:00:00   -1

CS 0 17:49:45.531 ea2TB (EURUSD,M30) 2022.01.01 00:00:00   Number = 1

But there are 29 symbols in  Market Watch:

So number should == 29

Where am I going wrong?

[Deleted]  
Andrew Thompson: So here is part of my program, in a function designed to loop through all the Symbols in Market Watch: ...  Where am I going wrong?

Your variable "number" has an undefined initial value and there is no guarantee that the following line is actually assigning it anything.

if(StringFind(assetlist,",")<0) number = SymbolsTotal(selected);

Instead, if you want to debug it, then have the following line somewhere (untested, simply typed):

PrintFormat( "Symbols — Total: %d, Selected: %d", SymbolsTotal( false ), SymbolsTotal( true ) );
EDIT: Also, I fail to understand the purpose of your sample code in terms of what you are trying to achieve with it.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Your variable "number" has an undefined initial value and there is no guarantee that the following line is actually assigning it anything.

Instead, if you want to debug it, then have the following line somewhere (untested, simply typed):

EDIT: Also, I fail to understand the purpose of your sample code in terms of what you are trying to achieve with it.

Thank you Fernando

So I was trying to simplify the problem and spare you the following. It is part of an include file which handles 4 possible inputs for the symbols to trade in a multi asset EA.

The 4 possible strings to be handled for assetlist are 'CHART', 'SELECTED', 'ALL', or a comma separated list eg. 'EURUSD,USDJPY'

The outcome is to populate the assets[] array which is available for any EA to then loop through in OnTick().

The complete function is (assets[] having been previously declared):

bool listDefine()
   {
//---
   int number = 0;
   //assets=="ALL"?all:assets=="SELECTED"?selected:list;
   if(assetlist=="CHART") 
      {
      ArrayResize(assets,1);
      assets[0] = _Symbol;
      return(true);
      }
   Print("assetlist = ",assetlist);
   bool selected = assetlist == "SELECTED"?true:false;
   Print("selected = ",selected);
   if(StringFind(assetlist,",")<0) number = SymbolsTotal(selected);
   Print(StringFind(assetlist,","));
   Print("Number = ",number);
   if(number==0) 
      {
      string result[];
      string sep=",";                // A separator as a character
      ushort u_sep;                  // The code of the separator character
      //string result[];               // An array to get strings
      //--- Get the separator code
      u_sep=StringGetCharacter(sep,0);
      //--- Split the string to substrings
      int k=StringSplit(assetlist,u_sep,result);
      //assets = result;
      //--- Now output all obtained strings
      if(k>0)
        {
         for(int i=0;i<k;i++)
           {
           string s = result[i];
           bool c =  false;
           if(!SymbolExist(s,c)) continue;
           int z = ArraySize(assets);
           ArrayResize(assets,z+1);
           assets[z] = result[i];
           }
        }
      return(true);
      }
   if(assetlist!="SELECTED"&&assetlist!="ALL")
      {
      functionLocation=StringFormat("File = %s; Function = %s; routine starts at line #%s.",__FILE__,__FUNCTION__,__LINE__);//Error trapping
      return(false);
      }
   ArrayResize(assets,number);
   for(int i=0;i<number;i++)
      {
      assets[i] = SymbolName(i,selected);
      Print("Asset ",i," = ",assets[i]);
      }
   return(true);
   }

so number starts off as 0. 

Then if assetlist=='CHART' the asset[]  resized to 1 and asset[0] assigned _Symbol, returns.

The snippet I posted comes next where number is to be reassigned according to SymbolsTotal, if(StringFind(assetlist,",")<0)

This is where it is malfunctioning in Backtesteronly!!

The crazy thing is my unmodified code works in forward testing as I just found after further research and finding a report from 2010 regarding different behaviour in Backtester and Forward Trading. I got the following log  file entries in Forward mode to show I am not crazy!! - 

CS 0 18:55:22.356 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) assetlist = SELECTED

CS 0 18:55:22.356 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) selected = true

CS 0 18:55:22.356 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) -1

CS 0 18:55:22.356 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Number = 29

CS 0 18:55:22.356 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 0 = EURUSD

CS 0 18:55:22.356 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 1 = GBPUSD

CS 0 18:55:22.356 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 2 = USDCHF

CS 0 18:55:22.356 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 3 = USDJPY

CS 0 18:55:22.356 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 4 = AUDCAD

CS 0 18:55:22.356 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 5 = AUDCHF

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 6 = AUDJPY

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 7 = AUDNZD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 8 = AUDUSD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 9 = CADCHF

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 10 = CADJPY

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 11 = CHFJPY

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 12 = EURAUD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 13 = EURCAD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 14 = EURGBP

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 15 = EURJPY

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 16 = EURNZD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 17 = GBPAUD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 18 = GBPCAD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 19 = GBPCHF

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 20 = GBPJPY

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 21 = GBPNZD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 22 = NZDCAD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 23 = NZDCHF

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 24 = NZDJPY

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 25 = NZDUSD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 26 = USDCAD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 27 = EURCHF

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) Asset 28 = XAUUSD

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) [ 0] "EURUSD" "GBPUSD" "USDCHF" "USDJPY" "AUDCAD" "AUDCHF" "AUDJPY" "AUDNZD" "AUDUSD" "CADCHF" "CADJPY" "CHFJPY" "EURAUD" "EURCAD" "EURGBP"

CS 0 18:55:22.357 ea2TB (EURUSD,M1) [15] "EURJPY" "EURNZD" "GBPAUD" "GBPCAD" "GBPCHF" "GBPJPY" "GBPNZD" "NZDCAD" "NZDCHF" "NZDJPY" "NZDUSD" "USDCAD" "EURCHF" "XAUUSD"


Sooo... any more preferably helpful ideas?
A bug I grew tired of. Symbol functions in the backtester.
A bug I grew tired of. Symbol functions in the backtester.
  • 2010.09.24
  • www.mql5.com
And I say in backtester, because only there it happens...
 
Hi ,
In backtest, it reads the symbols in marketwatch of backtester but not the marketwatch of the Platform.
 
Issam Kadhi #:
Hi ,
In backtest, it reads the symbols in marketwatch of backtester but not the marketwatch of the Platform.

I saw that, but not being able to see this mythical shadow MarketWatch nor use sets with it is very annoying!!

EDIT: And yeah... I know... RTFM, but I am not normally one to get caught out with that, hell, I even bought a PC in the late 90s from a computer manufacturer in UK called RTM!!
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