Create a rectangle with 2 clicks - page 2
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It is , but , he controls the process :)
You mean what is the purpose since the x axis is only per bar and not "flexible" ?
Sorry! I don’t understand your question… my question was, how can take the xy values for two consecutive mouse clicks on the chart… presently I am doing that by counting the clicks … if click==1 ( do that…) if click==2 ( do that..) Any other way to take the parameters of two consecutive mouse chart clicks? And clicks I am counting them like … if (id == CHARTEVENT_click)count++ ;
If you don't get both clicks at the same time , if it works , then its okay i guess . You just cant draw the rectangle live unless you also track mousemove
If you don't get both clicks at the same time , if it works , then its okay i guess . You just cant draw the rectangle live unless you also track mousemove
Like this
Like this
Very nice ,well done. What if you click the bar and it automatically gets the top and bottom ?
Sí , en lugar de ocultar y mostrar que usted puede modificar el color y el estado .
He marcado donde los cambios .
Thank you.
Como este
Hello Daniel!
Thank you for your appreciation, but as Lorentzos comments, the idea of this rectangle is to draw it with random points, not on a sail, so that later with this rectangle, which is nothing more than a zone or work area, carry out an analysis internally in this zone or area. specific.
Thank you.
Hello Daniel!
Thank you for your appreciation, but as Lorentzos comments, the idea of this rectangle is to draw it with random points, not on a sail, so that later with this rectangle, which is nothing more than a zone or work area, carry out an analysis internally in this zone or area. specific.
Thank you.
It's true it already exists .
But its fun
And the alternative would be to tell the user :
😊 😇 😊