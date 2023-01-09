Add function from popup list to code

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When typing out a function name and it shows up in the suggestions popup box , and i navigate to select it what should i press for the function

to be added to the code ? 

Thank you 


[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos: When typing out a function name and it shows up in the suggestions popup box , and i navigate to select it what should i press for the function to be added to the code ? Thank you 

[ENTER] on the keyboard or double-click with your mouse.

However, it will only auto-complete the function name, not the entire parameter list (which is unfortunate). It wont even replace the return type if you select another option. It will only do the function name in this example.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
[ENTER] on the keyboard or click with your mouse. However, it will only auto-complete the function name, not the entire parameter list (which is unfortunate).

Thank you @Fernando Carreiro , yeah i was asking for the params too.why is there a symbol with an arrow though ? after i hit enter , just noticed


i hit the right arrow key and space when it appears, nothing happens
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Lorentzos Roussos #: Thank you @Fernando Carreiro , yeah i was asking for the params too.why is there a symbol with an arrow though ? after i hit enter 

That appears even if you just do normal typing without the auto-complete, but I'm unsure what it stands for.

There are so many things missing in the documentation, and on the other hand, there are things in the documentation but were never implemented. It is frustrating!

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Eureka! I've figured it out. Hit [TAB] and the parameters (and example codeblock) are filled in for you! (EDIT: Apparently I'm in the stone age and 12 years too late to this discovery 😅).


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Eureka! I've figured it out. Hit [TAB] and the parameters are filled in for you!


good job

 
Fernando Carreiro #: Eureka! I've figured it out. Hit [TAB] and the parameters (and example codeblock) are filled in for you!

Minor difference in MT4 version (2395). Enter completes the name and adds empty parentheses. Delete the right one, backspace the left one and then tab.

[Deleted]  
William Roeder #: Minor difference in MT4 version (2395). Enter completes the name and adds empty parentheses. Delete the right one, backspace the left one and then tab.
It seems they added this as an update to later builds of MetaEditor, but I never saw anything about it in the change logs, nor in the documentation (maybe it is there somewhere).
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Eureka! I've figured it out. Hit [TAB] and the parameters (and example codeblock) are filled in for you!


holy .... nice catch @Fernando Carreiro


 
William Roeder #:

Minor difference in MT4 version (2395). Enter completes the name and adds empty parentheses. Delete the right one, backspace the left one and then tab.

Nice , thanks 

[Deleted]  

It seems that instead of [ENTER] for the function selection you can also use [TAB].

So a double [TAB] when the auto completion list appears will auto complete the function name, parameters and example code block.

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