Indicators: Auto Fibonacci Indicator (Auto Fibos) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator is badly written - it incorrectly draws retracements for an upward wave. Fibo retracements are always drawn in the direction of the wave. That is, for a downward wave from the peak (100%) to the minimum of the wave (0%), for an upward wave from the low (fibo 100%) to the top (fibo 0%). The second thing, it would be useful to add external retracements: 1.272 and 1.618.
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Auto Fibonacci Indicator (Auto Fibos) - indicator for MetaTrader 4:
Auto Fibonacci Indicator (Auto Fibos) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Ahmed Soliman