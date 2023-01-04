market watch window doesn't show anything
First point of troubleshoot the issue ...
Is the terminal connected to the trading account?
Look at the bottom right corner of the terminal — show a screenshot.
Look at the messages in the Journal log — show a screenshot.
First point of troubleshoot the issue ...
Is the terminal connected to the trading account?
Look at the bottom right corner of the terminal — show a screenshot.
Look at the messages in the Journal log — show a screenshot.
There is a network communication problem. In the journal log you can clear see the message "socket read (available) failed" for the MQL5 chats. There is also no server time in the Market Watch.
Although some communications seem to be working (because the account connection icon is green), other communications are not functioning correctly.
I did request for you to show the entire Journal log, but you have only shown two lines. So, without further information there is nothing more I can say on the issue.
One more thing to ask, is how long have you had the demo account and when last did you use it?
Try to create a new demo account and see if it works.
There is a network communication problem. In the journal log you can clear see the message "socket read (available) failed" for the MQL5 chats. There is also no server time in the Market Watch.
Although some communications seem to be working (because the account connection icon is green), other communications are not functioning correctly.
I did request for you to show the entire Journal log, but you have only shown two lines. So, without further information there is nothing more I can say on the issue.
One more thing to ask, is how long have you had the demo account and when last did you use it?
Try to create a new demo account and see if it works.
You are running a very old 32-bit build of MetaTrader 5 (build 2361). It is no longer supported.
The current official build is 3550 (64-bit). You will have to upgrade your setup to a 64bit machine and 64-bit operating system and update MetaTrader to the latest official build.
You are running a very old 32-bit build of MetaTrader 5 (build 2361). It is no longer supported.
The current official build is 3550 (64-bit). You will have to upgrade your setup to a 64bit machine and 64-bit operating system and update MetaTrader to the latest official build.
No, you are missing the point. That build is no longer supported. Should the broker update their MetaQuotes software to a version that no longer accepts connections from old terminals, it will stop working too.
You need to update your setup. The CPU is 64 bit I think, so just update your operating system and MetaTrader to prevent future problems.
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HELPPPP!!! I have tried everything on the forums and nothing is working.
Problem: I had two demo accounts a $100K and a $10K. Today I deleted the 100K since it was part of a competition that finished. When I tried to use the 10K account no charts were available. Also the Market watch window is doesn't show anything.
Tried: Adding the pairs with Show Symbol list and with the + sign
Tried: Deleting the account MULTIPLE times
Tried: Deleting the program and re-installing
Tried: the Show All in the window
None worked. Also, while looking to add the pairs like EURUSD on the list, they don't show, like it was already added.
This problem is causing me to not trade anything since the charts are not available.
PLEASE HELP!