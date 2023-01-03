Drawing lines in simulation mode is working fine, but in live mode it does not work

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Hello, I have created an expert advisor which should draw a line if a certain condition is reached (MT5).

When I simulate it in strategy tester, it works.

But when I attach it to a live chart, it does not draw the line.

Is this on purpose? is there a difference between strategy tester and live chart for drawing a line?

thanks a lot in advance.

[Deleted]  
KjLNi: Hello, I have created an expert advisor which should draw a line if a certain condition is reached (MT5). When I simulate it in strategy tester, it works. But when I attach it to a live chart, it does not draw the line.

Is this on purpose? is there a difference between strategy tester and live chart for drawing a line? thanks a lot in advance.

You have not shown your code, nor a screenshot nor output from the logs. We can't see your computer nor read your mind.

So, if you want a reasonable answer, please provide more details.

 

Hello, ok, here I am trying to summarise the relevant code:

//Inside "OnTick", I am checking if the condition was met:

 if(LineSignal()) { // it means that a recommendation was received, I want to draw a line
      DrawLines();
      } // end of line signal

//Here is the function to check, if the condition is met:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|    Line Signal                                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LineSignal() {
bool condition1  = false;
long CurrentTime = 0;
long CheckTime   = 0;

CurrentTime = TimeGMT(); 
CheckTime   = CurrentTime + 30; // plus 30 seconds


// check if current time = recommendation time
  
if(  (CurrentTime  <= PreferredRecommendation.ValidFrom) // this information is an array which holds a date
   &&(CheckTime    >= PreferredRecommendation.ValidFrom)
   )                                                     
  {condition1 = true;}
  
if(condition1){
   return true;}
   else {
   return false;}
} // end Line Signal


//This is the function to draw a line:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|     Draw a line or multiple lines                                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawLines() {
          
          //ObjectDelete(0, "VerticalLine"); // 0 = current chart
          
          ObjectCreate(0, "VerticalLine", OBJ_VLINE, 0, TimeGMT() ,0 );
          
          ObjectSetInteger(0,"VerticalLine", OBJPROP_COLOR,clrMagenta);
          
          ObjectSetInteger(0, "VerticalLine", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
          
          
          // end of drawing a vertical lilne

} // end of drawing lines
 

and a screenshot of a "simulation", where it does draw the line:


[Deleted]  

KjLNi #: Hello, ok, here I am trying to summarise the relevant code:

...
CurrentTime = TimeGMT(); 
...
ObjectCreate(0, "VerticalLine", OBJ_VLINE, 0, TimeGMT() ,0 );
...

Chart time is based on trade server time zone, not GMT.

In the strategy tester, both TimeCurrent() and TimeGMT() give the same time, but not on a live chart.

In other words, you can't use GMT time for graphical objects on the chart. You will have to use the trade server's time zone and not GMT.

 
Thanks a lot, I will give it a try!!!
 

just to document the solution, it works like this for me:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|     Draw a line or multiple lines                                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawLines() {

datetime ServerTime = (datetime)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TIME);
          
          //ObjectDelete(0, "VerticalLine"); // 0 = current chart
          
          ObjectCreate(0, "VerticalLine", OBJ_VLINE, 0, ServerTime ,0 );
          
          ObjectSetInteger(0,"VerticalLine", OBJPROP_COLOR,clrMagenta);
          
          ObjectSetInteger(0, "VerticalLine", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
          
          
          // end of drawing a vertical line

} // end of drawing lines
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