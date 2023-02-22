Recommend me any code which add high low lines

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[Deleted]  

Please recommend me any code if you know exists in codebase for mql5 which

draws horizontal lines of highest and lowest price of visible bars in chart. When you zoom in and zoom out chart, it updates high low as data of available bar changes.

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
  • www.mql5.com
Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  

Here is my attempt of code however it is not rendering result fast and as its slow and sometime returns array out of range in 'HighLowSearch.mq5' (237,123)

, if someone can improve this code, it will be highly appreciated. Thanks in advance

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                HighLowSearch.mq5 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_plots 0

MqlRates History[];
int HighestCandle, LowestCandle;
double MainHigh[],MainLow[];
datetime MainHighT[],MainLowT[];
string prefix = "Text_";
int StartBars;
int FirstBar, LastBar;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Enumeration for Windows fonts indices storage                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum type_font { // font type
   Font0, //Arial
   Font1, //Arial Black
   Font2, //Arial Bold
   Font3, //Arial Bold Italic
   Font4, //Arial Italic
   Font5, //Comic Sans MS Bold
   Font6, //Courier
   Font7, //Courier New
   Font8, //Courier New Bold
   Font9, //Courier New Bold Italic
   Font10, //Courier New Italic
   Font11, //Estrangelo Edessa
   Font12, //Franklin Gothic Medium
   Font13, //Gautami
   Font14, //Georgia
   Font15, //Georgia Bold
   Font16, //Georgia Bold Italic
   Font17, //Georgia Italic
   Font18, //Georgia Italic Impact
   Font19, //Latha
   Font20, //Lucida Console
   Font21, //Lucida Sans Unicode
   Font22, //Modern MS Sans Serif
   Font23, //MS Sans Serif
   Font24, //Mv Boli
   Font25, //Palatino Linotype
   Font26, //Palatino Linotype Bold
   Font27, //Palatino Linotype Italic
   Font28, //Roman
   Font29, //Script
   Font30, //Small Fonts
   Font31, //Symbol
   Font32, //Tahoma
   Font33, //Tahoma Bold
   Font34, //Times New Roman
   Font35, //Times New Roman Bold
   Font36, //Times New Roman Bold Italic
   Font37, //Times New Roman Italic
   Font38, //Trebuchet MS
   Font39, //Trebuchet MS Bold
   Font40, //Trebuchet MS Bold Italic
   Font41, //Trebuchet MS Italic
   Font42, //Tunga
   Font43, //Verdana
   Font44, //Verdana Bold
   Font45, //Verdana Bold Italic
   Font46, //Verdana Italic
   Font47, //Webdings
   Font48, //Westminster
   Font49, //Wingdings
   Font50, //WST_Czech
   Font51, //WST_Engl
   Font52, //WST_Fren
   Font53, //WST_Germ
   Font54, //WST_Ital
   Font55, //WST_Span
   Font56  //WST_Swed
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Font name obtaining class                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CFontName {
 public:
   string              GetFontName(type_font FontNumber) {
      string FontTypes[]= {
         "Arial",
         "Arial Black",
         "Arial Bold",
         "Arial Bold Italic",
         "Arial Italic",
         "Comic Sans MS Bold",
         "Courier",
         "Courier New",
         "Courier New Bold",
         "Courier New Bold Italic",
         "Courier New Italic",
         "Estrangelo Edessa",
         "Franklin Gothic Medium",
         "Gautami",
         "Georgia",
         "Georgia Bold",
         "Georgia Bold Italic",
         "Georgia Italic",
         "Georgia Italic Impact",
         "Latha",
         "Lucida Console",
         "Lucida Sans Unicode",
         "Modern MS Sans Serif",
         "MS Sans Serif",
         "Mv Boli",
         "Palatino Linotype",
         "Palatino Linotype Bold",
         "Palatino Linotype Italic",
         "Roman",
         "Script",
         "Small Fonts",
         "Symbol",
         "Tahoma",
         "Tahoma Bold",
         "Times New Roman",
         "Times New Roman Bold",
         "Times New Roman Bold Italic",
         "Times New Roman Italic",
         "Trebuchet MS",
         "Trebuchet MS Bold",
         "Trebuchet MS Bold Italic",
         "Trebuchet MS Italic",
         "Tunga",
         "Verdana",
         "Verdana Bold",
         "Verdana Bold Italic",
         "Verdana Italic",
         "Webdings",
         "Westminster",
         "Wingdings",
         "WST_Czech",
         "WST_Engl",
         "WST_Fren",
         "WST_Germ",
         "WST_Ital",
         "WST_Span",
         "WST_Swed"
      };

      return(FontTypes[int(FontNumber)]);
   };
};

input type_font FontType=Font24;
string      sFontType;
input uint TextSize2 = 9;
string      _model;
input color HColor = clrAliceBlue;
input color LColor = clrCrimson;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit() {
//--- indicator buffers mapping

   ArraySetAsSeries(History,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MainHigh,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MainHighT,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MainLow,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MainLowT,true);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason) {
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix);

}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[]) {
//---


   FirstBar = ChartFirstVisibleBar();
   LastBar = ChartVisibleBars();
   

   StartBars = FirstBar-LastBar;
     
   if(StartBars<0)
      StartBars=0;
      
      

   ArrayResize(History,2000);
   ArrayResize(MainHigh,2000);
   ArrayResize(MainHighT,2000);
   ArrayResize(MainLow,2000);
   ArrayResize(MainLowT,2000);

   CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,StartBars,FirstBar,History);

   CopyHigh(_Symbol,_Period,StartBars,FirstBar,MainHigh);
   CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,StartBars,FirstBar,MainHighT);

   HighestCandle = ArrayMaximum(MainHigh,StartBars,FirstBar);


   CopyLow(_Symbol,_Period,StartBars,FirstBar,MainLow);
   CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,StartBars,FirstBar,MainLowT);
   LowestCandle = ArrayMinimum(MainLow,StartBars,FirstBar);

 
   SetText(0,prefix+"MainHighT",0,History[HighestCandle].time,History[HighestCandle].high," High "+DoubleToString(History[HighestCandle].high,_Digits),HColor,_model,TextSize2,ANCHOR_LOWER);
   SetText(0,prefix+"MainLowT",0,History[LowestCandle].time,History[LowestCandle].low," Low "+DoubleToString(History[LowestCandle].low,_Digits),LColor,_model,TextSize2,ANCHOR_UPPER);

    //Print(History[HighestCandle].high);
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  creating a text label                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateText(long chart_id,// chart ID
                string   name,              // object name
                int      nwin,              // window index
                datetime time,              // price level time
                double   price,             // price level
                string   text,              // Labels text
                color    Color,             // Text color
                string   Font,              // Text font
                int      Size,              // Text size
                ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT point     // The chart corner to Which the text is attached
               ) {
//----
   ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TEXT,nwin,time,price);
   ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,Color);
   ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONT,Font);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,Size);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,point);
   //ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_PERIOD_M1|OBJ_PERIOD_M2|OBJ_PERIOD_M3|OBJ_PERIOD_M4|OBJ_PERIOD_M5);
//----
} //-end CreateText()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  changing a text label                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetText(long chart_id,// chart ID
             string   name,              // object name
             int      nwin,              // window index
             datetime time,              // price level time
             double   price,             // price level
             string   text,              // Labels text
             color    Color,             // Text color
             string   Font,              // Text font
             int      Size,              // Text size
             ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT point     // The chart corner to Which the text is attached
            )  {
//----
   CreateText(chart_id,name,nwin,time,price,text,Color,Font,Size,point);
   ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
   ObjectMove(chart_id,name,0,time,price);

//----
}
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gets the number of bars that are displayed (visible) in chart window |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
int ChartVisibleBars(const long chart_ID=0) {
//--- prepare the variable to get the property value
   long result=-1;
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- receive the property value
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS,0,result)) {
      //--- display the error message in Experts journal
      Print(__FUNCTION__+", Error Code = ",GetLastError());
   }
//--- return the value of the chart property
   return((int)result);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gets the index of the first visible bar on chart.                            |
//| Indexing is performed like in timeseries: latest bars have smallest indices. |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int ChartFirstVisibleBar(const long chart_ID=0) {
//--- prepare the variable to get the property value
   long result=-1;
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- receive the property value
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0,result)) {
      //--- display the error message in Experts journal
      Print(__FUNCTION__+", Error Code = ",GetLastError());
   }
//--- return the value of the chart property
   return((int)result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

Try this :

#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 0
#property indicator_plots   0
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string lines_tag="viewport_lines_";
int fvb=-1,clb=-1;
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
  ObjectsDeleteAll(ChartID(),lines_tag);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---
  if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE){
    int _fvb=(int)ChartGetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
    int _clb=(int)ChartGetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS,0);
    if(_fvb>0&&(_fvb!=fvb||_clb!=clb)){
    ObjectsDeleteAll(ChartID(),lines_tag);
    /*
    The first visible bar returns a number that represents the distance of the leftmost visible bar from the live bar of the chart which is 0
    So if the first visible bar is 9 bars to the left of 0 the fvb will return 9
    We use the width in bars to project where the last visible bar is 
    */
    int lvb=_fvb-(_clb-1);
    //but if the last visible bar is below zero that is impossible so we check it
    if(lvb<0){lvb=0;}
    /*
    Then we utilize the iHighest function to get the highest in the range .
    In mt5 the series arrays resemble a salad where they are as series in some cases and not as series in others
    iHighest and iSeries are as series which means they operate with zero to the rightmost bar 
    In the documentation for Highest it says the starting point is a deviation from the current bar 
    So what we should send it there is the last visible bar 
    But then we need to know how many bars that distance is so 
    we subtract the last visible bar from the first visible bar
    */
    int hix=iHighest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_HIGH,(_fvb-lvb),lvb);
    int lix=iLowest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_LOW,(_fvb-lvb),lvb);
    ObjectCreate(ChartID(),lines_tag+"_H",OBJ_HLINE,0,iTime(_Symbol,_Period,hix),iHigh(_Symbol,_Period,hix));
    ObjectCreate(ChartID(),lines_tag+"_L",OBJ_HLINE,0,iTime(_Symbol,_Period,lix),iLow(_Symbol,_Period,lix));
    ChartRedraw();
    //then we store the following to track changes
    fvb=_fvb;
    clb=_clb;
    }} 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Try this :

awesome, Thank you so much!

 
Arpit T #:

awesome, Thank you so much!

awesome :)


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