Backtester passing ticks from multiple pairs

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Hi everyone,

So I notice something that happens but not on every backtest/optimisation run.

Here is an exemple done with AUDCHF tick and M1 data from TickDataSuite Dukascopy.

When launching a test I will get this in the journal tab

And at the end this 



My question more precisely is, Why does MT5 import ticks from different pairs when I'm trying to backtest a specific custom pair.

Thanks!
Gabriel Berard
[Deleted]  
Gabriel Bérard: Hi everyone, So I notice something that happens but not on every backtest/optimisation run. Here is an exemple done with AUDCHF tick and M1 data from TickDataSuite Dukascopy. When launching a test I will get this in the journal tab. And at the end this My question more precisely is, Why does MT5 import ticks from different pairs when I'm trying to backtest a specific custom pair.

If you are trading AUDCHF but your account currency is USD, how would you convert your gains or margin requirements into USD?

That is why it needs other currency pairs to convert those values into USD.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If you are trading AUDCHF but your account currency is USD, how would you convert your gains or margin requirements into USD?

That is why it needs other currency pairs to convert those values into USD.

Thanks a lot for the simple yet clear explanation!

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