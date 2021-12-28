What data do we have to trust?
You will most definitely get different results using same EA with different brokers during backtesting, demo and live trading. This is because commission and swap charges differ from one broker to another.
CodeFx #:
You will most definitely get different results using same EA with different brokers during backtesting, demo and live trading. This is because commission and swap charges differ from one broker to another.
You will most definitely get different results using same EA with different brokers during backtesting, demo and live trading. This is because commission and swap charges differ from one broker to another.
Thanks CodeFx, I think I can consider valid the backtest on my broker’s real tick data only as long as they are provided (one year). On a system that works at low timeframes the real tick is crucial.
In order to do longer backtests, I think i'm gonna use the data provided by Dukascopy
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My question now is, why this difference? Which data is best trusted?
I’ll be grateful for your advice.
BACKTEST WITH EVERY TICK BASED ON REAL TICK IC MARKETS
BACKTEST WITH EVERY TICK BASED ON REAL TICK - TICKSTORY, DUKASCOPY