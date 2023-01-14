Copy-Trading: Any explanation for these slippages?
It is not an error. Forex is not a centralised exchange. Each broker has their own data feed and liquidity providers.
So, obviously a Signal based on one broker's data feed will not necessarily match that of a another broker.
This is why it is usually recommended that to follow a signal, it is best to either select a signal on the same broker as yours, or to open an account on the same broker as the signal provider.
However, the quality of the Broker, and the connection speed to that broker also affects the slippage.
So if a signal has several customers, all on the same broker as the signal provider, but with slow computers or slow or bad internet connections, then they will suffer large slippages.
Even if on the same broker, these metrics reflect on that signals statistics.
About multiplicative factor:
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how to find slippage my own broker?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.01.28 16:41
If you mean how to find the slippage of your own broker, when trying to subscribe to a MQL5.com signal, go to the Slippage tab of the signal you want to subscribe and search for your broker/server.
Next to it you will see 2 values, for example 1.52 x 340
The first number is the average slippage (price difference) in points of the 340 already copied trades with this specific broker/server setup.
The smaller this value is (green and upper yellow values) the best, if your broker is within the orange and red values, it is advisable to search for a better broker/server setup in order to copy this signal.
If you are asking about slippage in general, there isn't anywhere you can find it, slippage is the price distance between the desired level of a trade with the actual price level, the trade was opened or closed.
For example the quoted price of EURUSD at the time you press the buy or sell button is 1.11500, but due to quick price movement at the time of the placement of the trade, your trade is actually opened at 1.11510, these 10 points of difference is called slippage.
As I stated, "... the quality of the Broker ...", but further discussion would be against forum rules, so I can elaborate no more than that.
I already answered that with my first post #1.
It is my understanding, that it is the frequency (see below):
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Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.05.15 15:37
It means that this server has been used 422 times for copying this signal, with an average of 1.88 points slippage per trade.These values are only indicative and not always trustworthy, but yes 1.88 points slippage is a low value.
If you click on a line it shows a breakdown of that slippage.
As I stated, Forex is not a centralised exchange. There is always a difference in quote prices between different brokers because they use different data feeds and liquidity providers.
For example, at the sample time of "10:00", broker "A" may have a EURUSD quote price of 1.1234 but the price at broker "B" is 1.1239. So if a Signal provider on broker "A" opens a trade at that exact time and price, and a subscriber on broker "B" copies the trade at the same time, it will open at 1.2139 instead of 1.2134, and will suffer 5 pips slippage.
Do you understand it better now?
Discussing specific brokers, or specifics about them, is against the forum rules. Only general discussions about brokers is allowed as long as no names or specifics are mentioned.
Sobre el factor multiplicativo:
About the Multiplicative Factor you say that it is "the average in points of the 340 transactions already copied with this specific broker-server configuration.
But I see that these measures are also carried out on signals with 0 followers (I think it is not necessary to insert images...)
But if there are 0 Followers, there cannot be "transactions already copied"... Because no follower has copied them.
So how are those slip measurements actually made?
Have I made a mistake in my logic chain? Did I understand something wrong?... Thank you.
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Example 1:
As the Broker used by the provider is Weltrade-Real, logic tells us that if we want to have a slippage of 0 with respect to the provider's account, we must use Weltrade-Real precisely. But... what is my surprise when I see, precisely, Weltrade-Real in the last position of that list and with the worst slippage of all:
Please, is there any explanation for this or is it just a bug?
I don't know if it's a bug or not, but it seems somewhat systematic:
Example 2:
Here we see that, against all intuition, if a subscriber chooses the same broker as the provider, there are 19 faster brokers than the one he has chosen since the provider's broker is in 20th position on the list.
Please, what is this strange phenomenon due to?
Of course, it seems to me an important detail, because a minor or major slippage will mean a good or bad copy of the provider's signal.
...Oh! and I take this opportunity to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a 2023 full of successful trading!