update EA

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I can not download the new update for my EA 
 

Login into your MQL5 account in your MT4/5 terminal, in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your husseinhassan85 login and NOT your email or any other.

Then go to the Market tab of your Terminal window in MT4 and click the Purchased option, or in the Market >> My Purchases in the Navigator window in MT5 and click on the EA you want to update.

Then click the Update button to update your EA.





 
it is not working also
[Deleted]  
husseinhassan85 #: it is not working also

Then explain in detail. Show screenshots. Show the output in the Journal log.

We cannot help if you don't provide details. We cannot see your computer nor read your mind.

 
the problem there is update available on MQL4 and I want to make the new update but unfortunately when I come to press the button it is not activate the update
Files:
1.jpeg  54 kb
2.jpeg  114 kb
 
husseinhassan85 #:
the problem there is update available on MQL4 and I want to make the new update but unfortunately when I come to press the button it is not activate the update

error 403 ?
It is from your screenshot:



error 403 is related to your computer, and I described the reasons of this error in summary post

Installation is failed
Installation is failed
  • 2022.06.28
  • www.mql5.com
Hi there, I am trying to download EA's to a terminal and I get the message in red "Installation is failed." Any idea why...
 
what is that mean error 403
[Deleted]  
husseinhassan85 #: what is that mean error 403

It is a HTTP server error — 403 Forbidden

It is usually an access problem origination on your side due to lack of proper authentication.

Follow Sergey's link and check up on the various points ... "I described the reasons of this error in summary post ".

 
Thank you all of you 
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