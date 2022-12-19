connection dtails
Found the answer.
IBFX - How to Fix a Sluggish MT4 Platform
- 2012.04.27
- www.youtube.com
Watch this short video if you need help fixing a slow or sluggish MT4 platform. We will walk you through a few easy steps to get things running smoothly agai...
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Hi guys! I was wondering, these numbers from MT4. What do they mean? I observe that sometimes MT4 is not moving smoothly. Like when I want to add an object or something, or moving mouse pointer over the chart, it is freezing for little moment. And I have observe that if I brake internet connection, than it is moving normally. It might be due to pour connection?