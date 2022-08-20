VPS ICMarkets latency

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Do anyone knows whether mql5  VPS provides under  2 ms latency  for ICMarkets ,new york ?  do anyone experience  on that   topic ?  really apreciate if someone inform us
 
Ramazan Turkhan:
Do anyone knows whether mql5  VPS provides under  2 ms latency  for ICMarkets ,new york ?  do anyone experience  on that   topic ?  really apreciate if someone inform us

You can check with your specific server here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can check with your specific server here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps

it says  ping 0,32 ms  . really good. but seems too good to be true.   i dont know but  i doubt ..


thank you very much for info 

 
Ramazan Turkhan #:

it says  ping 0,32 ms  . really good. but seems too good to be true.   i dont know but  i doubt ..


thank you very much for info 

You can try with the MQL5 VPS free minutes to see if it that good.

 
Ramazan Turkhan #:

it says  ping 0,32 ms  . really good. but seems too good to be true.   i dont know but  i doubt ..
thank you very much for info 

Ramazan Turkhan:
Do anyone knows whether mql5  VPS provides under  2 ms latency  for ICMarkets ,new york ?  do anyone experience  on that   topic ?  really apreciate if someone inform us 

Hello,

On VPS, you can check the 'Connection Status' in the lower right corner of your MT4/MT5.

It looks impressive if the latency is compared to a home connection.
When you have a chance, you can try it.
 * then post a screenshot here.

Regards.

- - -

CC. 

Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can check with your specific server here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps

 
Yohana Parmi #:

Hello,

On VPS, you can check the 'Connection Status' in the lower right corner of your MT4/MT5.

It looks impressive if the latency is compared to a home connection.
When you have a chance, you can try it.
 * then post a screenshot here.

Regards.

- - -

CC. 

This is only possible for non MQL5 VPS Yohana.

 
Yohana Parmi #:

Hello,

On VPS, you can check the 'Connection Status' in the lower right corner of your MT4/MT5.

It looks impressive if the latency is compared to a home connection.
When you have a chance, you can try it.
 * then post a screenshot here.

Regards.

- - -

CC. 

thank you

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can try with the MQL5 VPS free minutes to see if it that good.

Hello ,

Is there a Link to register for free minutes?

 
Ramazan Turkhan #:

Hello ,

Is there a Link to register for free minutes?

When you register a MQL5 VPS, the first option before the paid subscriptions it is the free minutes, that offers 1440 minutes of free usage of the service.

Each MQL5 member has this trial period available once, so if you don't see it, you've taken advantage of it in the past.

 
thank you ,              i have used it in the past
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

When you register a MQL5 VPS, the first option before the paid subscriptions it is the free minutes, that offers 1440 minutes of free usage of the service.

Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can check with your specific server here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps

Hello Elena ,

I registered VPS on MT4 platform . But it does not show Newyork server . i attached picture to describe 

Files:
VPS.png  67 kb
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